Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 838 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,084 in the last 365 days.

Continental Structural Plastics Chooses Visuant® for Business Performance Process Software

Continental Structural Plastics

Continental Structural Plastics

Competitive Solutions Inc.

Competitive Solutions Inc.

Continental Structural Plastics (CSP), a world leader in lightweight composite materials formulation has selected Visuant® to improve their Business Performance

ALPHARETTA, GA, US, April 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Continental Structural Plastics (CSP), a world leader in lightweight composite materials formulation, advanced product design, and manufacturing technologies, has selected Visuant®, a Business Performance Software, to enhance their strategy execution framework.

Wayne Meyer, Director of Continuous Improvement, said when researching ways to improve their processes surrounding performance, accountability, communication, and meetings, he identified Visuant® as “the best overall solution to meet our immediate and future needs.” He went on to say, “like many organizations, we had an uncontrolled number of Excel spreadsheets, were measuring KPI’s inconsistently across the organization, spending wasteful hours in meetings, and not holding the organization accountable to corrective actions. With Visuant®, all the data is in one place, spreadsheets are eliminated, and information standardized, giving leaders timely information to make more informed decisions.”

While the pandemic may have interrupted face-to-face meetings, CSI successfully conducted the training and deployment virtually. According to Wayne, CSP felt the deployment experience was “outstanding and as good as the training was, the follow-up support was even better. All 13 plants, 4 Regional Directors, and the CSP Leadership team were trained and the software deployed within 6 weeks. This turn-key approach of building all business scorecards, dashboards, and training of each plant on how to utilize the Visuant® system allowed us to remain focused on our core business while implementing a framework to greatly enhance future execution.”

Although CSP is still in the beginning phase of implementation, they are tackling the largest problems with the right resources. According to Wayne, “an interest in metrics has increased because they are more important to all levels of the organization. We have started the migration from storytelling to taking action.”

Learn more about Visuant Business Performance Software.

Linda Surles
Competitive Solutions Inc.
+1 770-667-9071
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Continental Structural Plastics Chooses Visuant® for Business Performance Process Software

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Manufacturing


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.