Shane Yount Inducted as 2026 Executive Fellow with the Institute for Defense and Business

The 2026 IDB Executive Fellows Induction Ceremony

Competitive Solutions Inc Chairman joins senior military and civilian leaders in IDB Executive Fellows program

I am honored to join the 2026 IDB Executive Fellows and serve alongside such respected leaders. I look forward to contributing to IDB’s important leadership mission.” — Shane Yount, Chairman & Founder

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shane Yount, Chairman of Competitive Solutions Inc ., has been inducted as a 2026 Executive Fellow with the Institute for Defense and Business, joining a distinguished cohort of senior military and civilian leaders committed to advancing leadership development across the defense and private sectors.The induction ceremony was held on January 7 at the Army and Navy Club in Washington, DC, as part of IDB’s annual Executive Fellows program. The event featured remarks from IDB President Lieutenant General Mark Faulkner, USMC Retired, IDB Board Chairman Mark Cramer, and the Honorable Alan Estevez, underscoring the importance of collaboration and education in developing effective leaders.The Institute for Defense and Business Executive Fellows program brings together senior leaders from the Department of War and industry to contribute their experience to IDB programs while engaging in cross sector dialogue focused on leadership, strategy, and organizational performance.For more than three decades, Competitive Solutions Inc has partnered with the US Army, defense contractors including Lockheed Martin, Curtiss-Wright, and Raytheon, and global manufacturers such as Harley Davidson and Michelin to improve leadership effectiveness, operational performance, and workforce engagement.Yount joins a 2026 class of Executive Fellows that includes Lieutenant General John Evans Jr. USA Retired, Lieutenant General Tom Miller USAF Retired, Mr. Steve Morani SES Retired, Rear Admiral Doug Noble Jr. USN Retired, Lieutenant General David Ottignon USMC Retired, and Vice Admiral Paul Thomas USCG Retired.For more than thirty years, Yount has served in senior leadership roles across operations, strategy, and organizational performance. As Chairman of Competitive Solutions Inc, he works with executive teams across government and industry to strengthen leadership capability, operational excellence, and workforce engagement.The 2026 Executive Fellows will participate throughout the year in IDB programs focused on leadership development, collaboration, and applied learning across the defense and business communities.About Competitive Solutions IncCompetitive Solutions Inc is a leadership and organizational performance firm that partners with government and private sector organizations to improve leadership effectiveness, operational performance, and workforce engagement through data driven insights and practical leadership development.About the Institute for Defense and BusinessThe Institute for Defense and Business is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the effectiveness of leaders across the defense and private sectors through education, collaboration, and applied research.

