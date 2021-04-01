Brasil Fashion Now presents second edition of its international online B2B platform

Due to its creative diversity, the use of sustainable materials, and quality craftmanship Brazilian Fashion is on the rise.

NOVO HAMBURGO, RS, BRAZIL, April 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest market research show that e-commerce has been assuming an increasingly relevant role for consumers and companies. With that intention, the Brazilian Export and Investment Promotion Agency (Apex-Brasil) sealed a partnership with the main entities of the Brazilian fashion to carry out the Brasil Fashion Now project.

Focused on the North American and European markets, Brasil Fashion Now second edition is online at international B2B platform BLANC Fashion. The project has the support of the sectoral programs Brazilian Footwear, Brasil Fashion Label and TextBrasil, all maintained by Apex-Brasil in partnership with Brazilian Footwear Industries Association (Abicalçados), Brazilian Association of Fashion Designers (Abest) and Brazilian Association of the Textile and Clothing Industry (Abit), respectively.

In this new edition, Brasil Fashion Now has 27 brands, joining more than 80 of the main international brands. Brazilian fashion stands out with its creative diversity, the use of sustainable materials, ethical standards in manufacturing as well as quality craftmanship. Recent years have shown that there has been a lot of international interest in the Brazilian fashion and footwear industry.

Abicalçados' Trade Promotion coordinator, Letícia Masselli, explains that the project's objective is to present and sell international fashion by generating active prospecting business with important international retailers, especially from the United States and Europe. “B2B e-commerce has become a necessity, especially in more developed countries,” says Masselli. “According to Forrester Research, in 2020 North American companies made more than $ 1.1 trillion in business through e-commerce. United States is the premier destination for Brazilian footwear abroad and this was the perfect time to launch such an initiative.”

The Apex-Brasil Project manager, Mariele Christ, highlights the potential of the integrated action between the main entities of the Brazilian fashion system. "The current moment, of restrictions on physical events due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus, has driven digital business models,” says Christ.

With more than 16 thousand international buyers from 90 registered countries, the BLANC Fashion platform has an exclusive landing page for Brasil Fashion Now project, which presents the featured brands: Opananken, Luiza Barcelos, Matuschka Mia, Klin, A Mafalda, Bebecê , Vizzano, Tnin Shoes and Petite Jolie (Brazilian Footwear); Akra, Augusta, Catarina Mina, Inti Brand, Lily Franco, Meerk, Osklen, Roberta Mattos, Room, Sy & Vie, Wee, Haight, Maneca, Tig, Andreza Chagas, Andrea Bogosian and Belier Belier (Brasil Fashion Label); and Nay Sunsetwear (TexBrasil).

BLANC offers prospective buyers insightful information about the various brands. The platform includes definition of the brand’s style, target audience, the brand’s mission and highlights any charitable or sustainable efforts. In addition, BLANC showcases the latest designs from the brands that include men’s, women’s and children’s collections. Buyers can view current lookbooks, full descriptions of the styles as well as the brand histories. All the information that any buyer would need to make an informed decision is at their fingertips.

The second edition of Brasil Fashion Now on the digital platform will last until September. In addition to the brand’s online profiles, the project also relies on commercial representation efforts with physical offices in both New York and London. Agents will have the opportunity to present the products in person to interested buyers.