PCM-TV A Global Content Distribution Network for the Cannabis Industry

For immediate release: March 31, 2021, Wellesley, MA- Pro Cannabis Media, a content distribution network on ROKU & Twitch & YouTube & Facebook will carry Michigan’s Hash Bash 2021, one of the nation’s oldest celebration of all things cannabis on Saturday, April 3rd.
“Giving a friendly professional voice to the cannabis industry is why we started Pro Cannabis Media two years ago. Sharing the historic commitment to the cause from the State of Michigan with the Hash Bash is something we are proud to be part of!” said Jimmy Young founder of Pro Cannabis Media out of the Boston Massachusetts area.
The Hash Bash started in 1972 as an event to protest the Controlled Substances Act. It is one of the nation’s longest-running continuous celebration of all things cannabis in the state of Michigan which legalized adult use of cannabis in 2018, the same year Massachusetts opened its first adult-use dispensary.
This year’s Hash Bash will feature an all-star lineup of musicians and entertainers, plus speakers including Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, and athletes from most of the professional sports teams in Michigan, including NFL Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson and much more.
The 2021 Hash Bash Committee is partnering with businesses to benefit two designated Bash charities, the John Sinclair Foundation and the Michigan Cannabis Prisoner Freedom Fund.
The Hash Bash will be live-streamed on all of Pro Cannabis Media channels including PCM TV outlets on YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Amazon Fire Stick, ROKU, and on procannabismedia.com.
About Pro Cannabis Media & PCM TV:
Founded by Emmy Award-winning talk show host, Jimmy Young from New England, Pro Cannabis Media is a content distribution network for like-minded producers who want to strategically control their marketing messages on social media platforms – PCM TV launched with three original programs including In The Weeds with Jimmy Young, Weed Talk News, and The Green Rush Live – the business of cannabis. Affiliates on the network include The Green Nurse Show, Emerald Media’s monthly educational webinars, Vote Pro Pot Cast, and the CannaCook.com channel.
