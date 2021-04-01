FGG Announces 11 Ambassadors as part of new Ambassador Program

The Logo of The Federation of Gay Games

FGG welcomes 11 Ambassadors a part of a refreshed Ambassador Program

Each one of these individuals is truly inspiring and we are honored to be partnering with them for what is increasingly critical work.” — Shiv Paul, FGG VP of External Relations

SAN FRANCISCO, USA, April 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The Federation of Gay Games (FGG) is pleased to announce the appointment of the following Ambassadors for the 1st quarter of 2021, in a refreshed Ambassador Program.

The FGG Ambassador program looks for passionate and influential individuals whose missions align with the FGG’s of promoting equality and inclusion through sport and culture.

”Our Ambassadors hasn’t been leveraged optimally,” says Shiv Paul, FGG Vice President of External Relations who manages the program. “My goal is to refresh things by reigniting passion among our existing Ambassadors with new projects and goals, and adding some fresh faces to the mix. Many, if not all, LGBTQ organizations are working towards full inclusion and we need to do a better job of connecting with each other, where it makes sense, to work towards this common goal. Our connected Ambassadors can help achieve this.”

The Ambassadors are expected to help in ways that fit with their busy schedules and that can be from supporting FGG and the upcoming Games through social media postings to attending interviews and panel discussions to competing at the upcoming games, the next one being Gay Games 11 Hong Kong 2022.

“I’ll be announcing our new Ambassadors each quarter. I’m really excited about this venture and appreciative of these amazing individuals who are giving their time and energy for this crucial work,” adds Paul.

The Q1 2021 Ambassador Cohort is as follows:

- Izzy Cerullo, Olympic rugby sevens athlete. Brazil

- Raif Derrazi, HIV+ pro natural competitive physique bodybuilder. USA

- Amini Fonua, Two-time Olympic swimmer for the Kingdom of Tonga. Based in the USA

- Bruce Hayes, Olympic gold medalist, U.S. men's 4 x 200 meter freestyle relay team, 1984 Los Angeles Olympic Games. USA

- Shelley Holroyd, professional athlete who represented the U.K. in Javelin at 1 Olympic Games, 2 World Championships, 1 European Championships and 3 Commonwealth Games. U.K.

- Amazon LeThi, competitive natural bodybuilder, global LGBTQ advocate, keynote speaker, athlete, published author and global ambassador for 6 international organizations. Global citizen currently in the U.K.

- Joanna Lohman, former professional soccer player and member of the United States Women’s National Team, sport diplomat for U.S. State Department, author of "Raising Tomorrow's Champions"

- Chris Morgan, Professional powerlifter, ten-time World Champion. U.K.

- Leigh-Ann Naidoo, former Olympic Beach Volleyball player. South Africa.

- Eric Radford, professional figure skater, three-time Olympic medalist, two-time World Champion, two-time Four Continents Champion, Gran Prix Final Champion and seven-time Canadian National Champion. Canada.

- Bethany Tucker, bisexual para-athlete with left sided Cerebral Palsy. Bristol UK

If you are interested in joining the Ambassador program complete this form on the Gay Games website.

About the Federation of Gay Games

Gay Games is open to all, and since its debut in 1982 it has continued to perpetuate the legacy of changing cultural, social and political attitudes towards LGBTQ+ people. A core principle of the Federation of Gay Games is “Participation, Inclusion and Personal Best™”. These principles will be represented next in 2022 at Gay Games 11 in Hong Kong. It has never been more important to stand up for the rights of the LGBTQ+ communities around the world.

The Gay Games was conceived by Dr. Tom Waddell, an Olympic decathlete, as a way to empower thousands of LGBTQ+ athletes and artists through sport, culture, and fellowship. It was first held in San Francisco in 1982. Subsequent Gay Games were held in San Francisco (1986), Vancouver (1990), New York (1994), Amsterdam (1998), Sydney (2002), Chicago (2006), Cologne (2010), Cleveland+Akron (2014), and Paris (2018). Gay Games 11 will be held in Hong Kong in 2022. Visit www.gaygameshk2022.com for more information.

“Gay Games,” “Federation of Gay Games,” the interlocking circles device, and the phrase“Participation, Inclusion and Personal Best” are trademarks of the Federation of Gay Games, Inc. Trademarks are registered in the USA, Canada, Benelux, the UK, Germany, and Australia.

Contact Information:

Shiv Paul, VP of External Relations. shiv.paul@gaygames.net

Address:

584 Castro Street, Suite 343, San Francisco, CA 94114 USA

Phone: +1-866-459-1261

Follow us on Social Media:

Twitter

Facebook

IG