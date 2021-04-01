CareTrack Named in Atlanta's Top 40 Innovative Technology Companies
Technology Association of Georgia announces most innovative companies in Atlanta
Our entire team is so appreciative of TAG and are honored that we are among Atlanta's top innovative companies.”ATLANTA AND CARROLLTON, GA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CareTrack, a fully integrated Telecare physician practice extension, is proud to announce being named among the Top 40 Innovative Technology Companies from the Technology Association of Georgia. TAG'S Top 40 Awards recognize Georgia-based technology companies for their innovation, financial impact, and efforts to spread awareness of the state's technology initiatives. Companies selected for the Top 40 will receive awards virtually at the 2021 Georgia Technology Summit taking place from April 28-29.
— CareTrack Co-Founder and CEO Andrew Mills
“Our entire team is so appreciative of TAG and are honored that we are among Atlanta's top innovative companies,” said CareTrack Co-Founder and CEO Andrew Mills. “We believe our team's commitment to helping improve Medicare patient care will allow us to lead this industry and continue to innovate.”
This year, CareTrack celebrates many accomplishments and advancements, including a company-wide rebranding and the launch of enhancements to its Telecare platform. Also, CareTrack received a nomination for the Atlanta Business Chronicle's 2021 Pacesetter Awards given to Atlanta's Top 100 Fastest-Growing Companies.
“We had so many amazing companies apply for this year's Top 40,” said Georgia's Top 40 Innovative Company Awards Chair Dennis Zakas. “The winners truly show the talent and innovation we have here in Georgia's technology community.”
For more information on CareTrack and its Telecare platform, please visit caretrack.com. For more information about the 2021 Georgia Technology Summit and to register for the event, please visit georgiatechnologysummit.com.
About CareTrack Health, Inc.
CareTrack is a fully integrated Telecare physician practice extension. The solution provides continuous out-of-office care coordination, empowering patients to take greater control of their conditions while simultaneously enabling practices to give targeted support to their Medicare patients between appointments. CareTrack's AI-powered solution processes information from the patient's existing EHR and generates a customized care plan which benefits all parties involved by improving clinical outcomes, closing patient adherence gaps, reducing ER visits, and preventing hospitalizations. For more information, please visit www.caretrack.com or call 800-835-1140.
About the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG)
TAG's mission is to Connect, Promote, Influence and Educate Georgia's technology ecosystem to advance the innovation economy. Through those four foundational strategies TAG serves the technology community, helping to support, grow and ignite tech leaders, companies and the overall Georgia economy. TAG serves more than 30,000 members statewide through regional chapters in Metro Atlanta, Augusta, Columbus, Macon/Middle Georgia, and Savannah. TAG hosts more than 150 events each year and serves as an umbrella organization for 26 professional societies. TAG provides networking and educational programs; celebrates Georgia's technology leaders and companies, and advocates for legislative action that enhances the state's economic climate for technology. Additionally, the TAG Education Collaborative (TAG-Ed) focuses on helping science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education initiatives thrive. For more information visit the TAG website at www.tagonline.org. To learn about the TAG-Ed Collaborative visit www.tagedonline.org.
