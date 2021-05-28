Ohio US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Urges the Family of a Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer in Ohio to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste If their Loved One Had Navy Asbestos Exposure-Get Compensated

"If your husband or dad served in the navy prior to 1982 and he has lung cancer-call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303-if he had significant exposure to asbestos.” — Ohio US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

COLUMBUS , OHIO, USA, May 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the Ohio US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate, "If your husband or dad served in the navy prior to 1982 and he has just been diagnosed with lung cancer-please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303-if he had significant exposure to asbestos on a navy ship, submarine or at a navy shipyard. Financial compensation for a person like this might exceed one hundred thousand dollars, and it does not matter if they smoked cigarettes. The typical person we are trying to get identified is over 60 years old.

"We are advocates for Navy Veterans who develop lung cancer decades after they served in the navy. The typical Navy Veteran we are trying to identify served in the navy in the 1950s, 1960s or 1970s. The Navy Veteran we are trying to reach out to had heavy to extreme exposure to asbestos in the service. Tragically most Navy Veterans like this do not realize the $30 billion dollar-asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. If the person we have described sounds like your husband or dad-please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303. We think you will be glad you did." www.karstvonoiste.com/

Ohio US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate’s free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Columbus, Cleveland, Cincinnati, Toledo, Akron, Dayton, Youngstown, or anywhere in Ohio. https://Ohio.USNavyLungCancer.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Ohio include Veterans of the US Navy, civilian workers at Wright Patterson Air Force Base, workers at one of Ohio’s dozen plus power plants, auto assembly plant workers, automobile ties factory workers, public utility workers, plumbers, welders, millwrights, insulators, pipefitters, electricians, coal miners, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, “If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303-the compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000.” https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH’s website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet