Sonabank Becomes Primis

Primis

Renaming marks the company’s modernization and solidification of values

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

Being first in our Company is an attitude. A frame of mind where we are willing to lead, willing to work harder, willing to be different if it means better.” — Dennis J. Zember, Jr.

MCLEAN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SONA), the parent of Sonabank, announced that it has changed its corporate name and will now be known as Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: FRST). In addition, as previously disclosed, Sonabank, the Company’s wholly-owned bank subsidiary, has changed its name to Primis Bank (together with the Company, “Primis”), both effective as of March 31, 2021.

“The name Primis means ‘first’” said Dennis J. Zember, Jr., the company’s President and CEO. “Being first in our Company is an attitude. A frame of mind where we are willing to lead, willing to work harder, willing to be different if it means better. It is a bold undertaking and harder vision to make reality than others we could have rallied around. But long-term, this attitude will cement itself into our image and our customers will benefit tremendously.”

The transition from Sonabank to Primis also marks a win in the company’s journey of enhancement for employees, customers, and partners. Primis Bank prioritizes creating an environment that attracts and retains top-tier employees.

Mr. Zember continued about the culture, stating “Over the last year, establishing the foundation for an infectious culture has been mission number one. Cultures are not created overnight, and the dedication that a winning culture requires can be intimidating. We are going to pour ourselves into this brand, into crafting an image that attracts champions. I see combining our culture with this new brand as the first step in a long course of training that best positions us to be winners.”

The Bank's name change will not affect current customer accounts, but rather improve their experience with new technological advancements launching over the coming months. Customers should expect a hassle-free banking experience that includes exceptional banking products and services with no fees and 24/7 customer service. Unlike other banks, Primis’ 24/7 customer service is manned by real people — not bots.

“We have lofty expectations for each other and a high standard for what we consider acceptable. Our new name and brand live up to this standard and challenges us to creatively re-write the playbooks of how we build an image, how we market the bank, and how we drive meaningful loyalty among our staff and customer base. I am very excited about the future and being part of something so unique.” said Michelle Simon, Primis Chief Marketing Officer. “Insight into our approach to banking is available on our new website – primisbank.com. We are also ramping up our presence on social media with great new content. Please check us out in-person and online to get a feel for the new Primis.”

About Primis Financial Corp.

As of December 31, 2020, Primis Financial Corp., had $3.09 billion in total assets, $2.44 billion in total loans and $2.43 billion in total deposits. Primis Bank, the Company’s banking subsidiary, provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses through forty-two full-service branches in Virginia and Maryland and through certain internet and mobile applications.