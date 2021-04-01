Skill Samurai celebrates the launch of their first location in Australia

Skill Samurai Castle HIll Skill Samurai Logo Skill Samurai Students enjoying camp

Skill Samurai Castle Hill is now open

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, April 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kids coding franchise, Skill Samurai, is celebrating the launch of its first Australia location. Now future Skill Samurai from across Sydney can enjoy coding, game design, robotics, and other STEM classes at our Castle Hill Location, and our soon to open Rouse Hill location.

Jamie Buttigieg, CEO of Skill Samurai Australia is thrilled by the response from parents. “Many of their holiday programs are already full, and parents are signing up for our monthly coding memberships”.

Skill Samurai Castle Hill is located at:

7/3 Packard Ave Castle Hill, NSW

Skill Samurai is the world’s first franchise focused on career-readiness education.

Skill Samurai is establishing itself as the go-to provider for kids coding education across Australia.

With units in Asia, North America, and Latin America, Skill Samurai has proven that there is skyrocketing demand for STEM, Coding, Robotics, and Artificial Intelligence classes around the world. Skill Samurai prepares students for the jobs that will be in demand in the future by focusing on real programming languages and industry-recognized career certification.

"We are now recruiting our foundation franchisees," explained Jamie Buttigieg, CEO of Skill Samurai Australia. "The best part is that you don't need previous education experience. You have to have a great attitude and a willingness to learn and our rigorous training program will take care of the rest."

Jeff Hughes, CEO of Skill Samurai, is looking forward to working with such a committed network of franchisees.

Founded in May 2015 by Jeff Hughes, Skill Samurai is an innovative and non-traditional approach to children’s programs. The company started with just one location in New Brunswick and has since expanded globally with locations across Canada, The United States, and Latin America. Skill Samurai engages students in supplemental Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) education, giving them real academic advantage and the skills and motivation, they need to succeed in life.

Offering students, aged seven to eighteen, the opportunity to learn important tech skills, including coding and problem solving through computer science, Skill Samurai encourages children to pursue an interest in the growing tech industry through creativity, exploration, and friendship in an energetic kid-friendly learning environment. Skill Samurai classes prepare students for industry-recognized certifications.