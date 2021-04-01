SGS Total Solution Services for Electrical & Electronics Webinar
SGS webinar introducing Total Solution Services for the electrical and electronic industry to support businesses with every stage of a product’s life cycle.GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, April 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SGS, the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company, has developed, specifically for the electrical and electronic (E&E) market, a solution of services to support businesses at every stage of an E&E product’s life cycle.
As the world becomes more connected, brand manufacturers, retailers and governments must ensure the safety, quality and regulatory conformity of their products and services. The growth of e-commerce and the emergence of new technologies brings the challenge of more accessible, yet secure, connectivity. At the same time, consumer expectations are growing beyond simply compliancy standards. Manufacturers and brands need to find ways to meet and exceed these challenges.
SGS Total Solution Services
Developed specifically for the E&E industry, SGS Total Solution Services support businesses at every stage of a product’s life cycle. The range of services help manufacturers navigate the challenges of a more connected world and bring safe, accessible, high-quality goods to global markets. SGS’s one-stop solution supports products from design, production and regulatory compliance to consumer experience.
Why join this webinar?
Join this webinar to learn how the solution can be tailored to individual needs, allowing multiple challenges to be resolved within one package. The consumer experience is becoming increasingly important and so in this webinar, our experts share the methodologies used to evaluate the customer experience such as with mystery shoppers, online monitoring and market surveillance.
Webinar agenda
During the webinar, SGS experts will cover:
• Why choose SGS Total Solution Services
• Capabilities & services
• Our experts
• Program overview
• Case sharing
Who should join the webinar?
This webinar is ideal for brands, manufacturers and retailers in the electrical and electronics industry.
How can you register to join?
Register here for the webinar on April 15, 2021
Session 1 at 4:00 pm Hong Kong (China) / 10:00 am Paris (France)
Session 2 at 9:00 am New York (USA)
Can't make a live session? Register now and receive a complimentary recording after the live event.
For further information contact:
C.Y. Mok
Deputy Director, Technical Services, North East Asia
Connectivity & Products, SGS
Email: crs.media@sgs.com
About SGS
SGS is the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company. SGS is recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. With more than 89,000 employees, SGS operates a network of over 2,600 offices and laboratories around the world.
