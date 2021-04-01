MDC virtual program to focus on plants that attract butterflies

JOPLIN, Mo. – You don’t have to be a landscaping expert to plan a butterfly-friendly yard or flower garden. All you need are the right plants in the right places.

People can learn more about how to establish habitat for butterflies at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) free virtual program “Native Plants, Naturescaping: Blueprint for Butterflies.” This program, which will be April 7 from 6-7:30 p.m., is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center in Joplin. At this program, MDC Conservation Educator Jeff Cantrell will provide information about garden designs and native plants that work in yards, city parks, or in outdoor classrooms at schools. This program is open to all ages. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/176064

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate using the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center is located at 201 Riviera Drive in Joplin. People wanting more information about the April 7 program or other events at the Shoal Creek facility can call 417-629-3434. Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/regions.