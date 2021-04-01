New Haven Barracks/ Unlawful Mischief

VSP Press Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

PRESS RELEASE- INCIDENT

CASE#: 21B500599

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Ryan Normile

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388 4919

DATE/TIME: 03/31/21 at 1832 hours

LOCATION: Whiting, VT

VIOLATION(S): Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: Cristopher Smith

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Whiting, VT

VICTIM: Daniel Conway

AGE: 58

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Whiting, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 03/31/21 at approximately 1832 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks were dispatched to a citizen dispute on N Main St., Whiting, VT. Investigation revealed that Cristopher Smith, 37, intentionally caused damage to property owned by Daniel Conway (58) without having any right to do so. Smith was evaluated and transported by members of rescue to Rutland Regional Medical Center. Smith was issued a citation to appear before the Addison County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 05/10/21 at 1230 hours to answer to the above charge.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE: 05/10/21 at 1230 hours

COURT: Addison County Superior Court-Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A