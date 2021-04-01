New Haven Barracks/ Unlawful Mischief
VSP Press Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
PRESS RELEASE- INCIDENT
CASE#: 21B500599
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Ryan Normile
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802) 388 4919
DATE/TIME: 03/31/21 at 1832 hours
LOCATION: Whiting, VT
VIOLATION(S): Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Cristopher Smith
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Whiting, VT
VICTIM: Daniel Conway
AGE: 58
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Whiting, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 03/31/21 at approximately 1832 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks were dispatched to a citizen dispute on N Main St., Whiting, VT. Investigation revealed that Cristopher Smith, 37, intentionally caused damage to property owned by Daniel Conway (58) without having any right to do so. Smith was evaluated and transported by members of rescue to Rutland Regional Medical Center. Smith was issued a citation to appear before the Addison County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 05/10/21 at 1230 hours to answer to the above charge.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE: 05/10/21 at 1230 hours
COURT: Addison County Superior Court-Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A