Welcome Home Wyoming Veterans Day Celebration

Wyoming’s Virtual Welcome Home Veterans Day Celebration will be held on Monday, March 30, 2021, at 10 a.m. MST. This virtual event honors and thanks the men and women in our community who served during all wars, especially the Vietnam War.

The day of welcoming was codified in state law during the 61st legislative session for March 30 of each year, the date U.S. combat troops would have set foot on Wyoming soil after returning home from the Vietnam War in 1973. All Wyoming Veterans, especially those from the Korean War, Vietnam War, and other Veterans who were not properly thanked upon their return home are invited to watch the event and receive the welcome and thanks of a grateful state.

The ceremony features remarks by Governor Mark Gordon, Maj. Gen. Greg Porter, the Adjutant General of Wyoming, and Veterans Commission Chairman Travis Deti.

