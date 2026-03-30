A tradition to remember: Wyoming honors veterans so their stories are not forgotten

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Wyoming National Guard

By Joseph Coslett Jr.

DUBOIS, Wyo. — Veterans gathered March 28 at American Legion Post 14 in Laramie and later at the National Museum of Military Vehicles in Dubois for Wyoming’s annual Veterans Welcome Home Day ceremonies, a tradition meant to recognize those who returned from service, especially Vietnam, without the welcome they had earned.

At the Laramie ceremony, a Vietnam Veteran sat quietly near the front of the room, hands folded, listening as leaders spoke about a welcome that came decades late.

Around him were Veterans from every era. Some wore old unit caps. Some came with family. Some just came to listen.

Wyoming marks Veterans Welcome Home Day each year on March 30, honoring those who served and acknowledging a gap in recognition that lasted for years after Vietnam.

In Laramie, officials recognized Barry Gasdek, a Vietnam veteran and retired airborne Ranger and infantry officer whose service included intense combat operations, and Edmond Meyer, a 106-year-old Navy lieutenant commander who served during World War II as a chemist supporting naval research. Both men represent generations whose service shaped those who followed.

Maj. Gen. Greg Porter, adjutant general of Wyoming, told the crowd the day is no longer tied to a single war. It began with Vietnam, he said, but has grown into something broader, meant for any service member who came home and felt overlooked.

“We do this because if we stop remembering, the stories fade,” Porter said.

He spoke about being a young Soldier and learning from Vietnam Veterans who had already been to combat. They did not teach from a manual. They taught from experience.

They showed him how to lace his boots so he would not get blisters. How to clean his weapon. How to stay ready.

They also showed him how to open sea rations with a P-38 and make them edible. “Those little things matter,” Porter said. “They’re the difference between life and death.”

Those lessons stayed with him, and they were passed forward.

By the time the event moved to Dubois, the room had filled even more. Rows of chairs held Veterans from World War II to the present day, with families seated beside them, listening closely.

In Dubois, the Wyoming Veterans Commission recognized three Veterans for their service: Bob Sobala, a U.S. Army veteran; 1st Sgt. Tom Tominsky, U.S. Marine Corps, and Master Chief Robert Holey, U.S. Navy, are honoring their careers and continued impact in their communities.

Gov. Mark Gordon, the governor of Wyoming, spoke about service as something that runs through families, not just individuals. He said Wyoming has a responsibility to make sure Veterans are recognized and that the state does not repeat the mistakes of the past.

“We will never let that happen again,” Gordon said.

U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, Representative of Wyoming, thanked the Veterans and reminded the crowd that freedom does not carry itself. Each generation has to take hold of it and pass it forward.

“Freedom is never more than one generation away,” Barrasso said.

Porter brought the day into focus.

“From the very beginning, the call has been the same: ‘Who will go?’ And in every generation, someone steps forward and says, ‘Send me.’ They become the Sword when the nation must fight, and the Shield when others need to be protected, and because of them, freedom endures,” Porter said.

Kelly Ivanoff, chairman of the Wyoming Veterans Commission, told Veterans their service was never insignificant. It was never inconsequential.

“Your service mattered then, and it still matters now,” Ivanoff said.

He said each generation builds on the one before it, and the strength of today’s military reflects the sacrifices made by those who served in earlier conflicts.

As the ceremonies ended, the formal program gave way to something more personal.

People stood and moved into the receiving line. Hands were shaken. Conversations started. Some of those conversations had been waiting a long time.

Wyoming Veterans Welcome Home Day continues to serve as more than a ceremony, according to Porter. It is a commitment to ensure Veterans are recognized, their stories are preserved, and future generations understand the cost of service.

“In Wyoming, those who served are not forgotten,” Gordon said. “Welcome home.”

A Wyoming Army National Guard chaplain plays the bagpipes during a Veterans Welcome Home Day ceremony at American Legion Post 14 in Laramie, Wyoming, March 28, 2026. The ceremony honored Veterans across generations and reflected on their service and sacrifice. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Joseph Coslett Jr.)

Gov. Mark Gordon speaks during a Veterans Welcome Home Day ceremony at American Legion Post 14 in Laramie, Wyoming, March 28, 2026. Gordon emphasized Wyoming’s commitment to ensuring Veterans are recognized and never forgotten. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Joseph Coslett Jr.)

Gov. Mark Gordon recognizes Vietnam veteran Barry Gasdek and World War II veteran Edmond Meyer during a Veterans Welcome Home Day ceremony at American Legion Post 14 in Laramie, Wyoming, March 28, 2026. The ceremony honored their service and the lasting impact of their contributions across generations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Joseph Coslett Jr.)

Wyoming leaders, Veterans, and families gather at the National Museum of Military Vehicles in Dubois, Wyoming, March 28, 2026, to honor service members during the Wyoming Veterans Welcome Home Day ceremony. Speakers, including Gov. Mark Gordon, U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, Maj. Gen. Greg Porter, and Wyoming Veterans Commission Chairman Kelly Ivanoff, emphasized the state’s enduring commitment to recognize Veterans from all generations and ensure their service and sacrifice are never forgotten. During the ceremony, Porter said, “From the very beginning, the call has been the same—‘Who will go?’ And in every generation, someone steps forward and says, ‘Send me.’ They become the Sword when the nation must fight, and the Shield when others need to be protected—and because of them, freedom endures.” (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Joseph Coslett Jr.)

U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., speaks during a Veterans Welcome Home Day ceremony in Dubois, Wyoming, March 28, 2026. “Freedom is never more than one generation away,” Barrasso said, emphasizing the responsibility to carry forward the legacy of service. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Joseph Coslett Jr.)

Gov. Mark Gordon signs the Veterans Welcome Home Day proclamation during a ceremony at the National Museum of Military Vehicles in Dubois, Wyoming, March 28, 2026. “We must never forget the sacrifices of those who

Veterans Welcome Home Day ceremony. Speakers, including Gov. Mark Gordon, U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, Maj. Gen. Greg Porter, and Wyoming Veterans Commission Chairman Kelly Ivanoff, emphasized the state’s enduring commitment to recognize Veterans from all generations and ensure their service and sacrifice are never forgotten. During the ceremony, Porter said, “From the very beginning, the call has been the same—‘Who will go?’ And in every generation, someone steps forward and says, ‘Send me.’ They become the Sword when the nation must fight, and the Shield when others need to be protected—and because of them, freedom endures.” (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Joseph Coslett Jr.)