Wyoming National Guard grows HIMARS force through 13M transition course

Photos: https://www.flickr.com/photos/wyoguard/albums/72177720332648192

Wyoming National Guard

By Joseph Coslett Jr.

CAMP GUERNSEY, Wyo. — The Wyoming National Guard is expanding its field artillery capability by training Soldiers in one of the Army’s most in-demand roles, the 13M High Mobility Artillery Rocket System crew member.

The training took place at Camp Guernsey, Wyoming, March 20, 2026.

At the Regional Training Institute in Guernsey, Soldiers from across the force are attending a 13M MOS transition course, learning how to operate and support one of the Army’s most lethal and mobile weapon systems. The course takes experienced Soldiers from other career fields and prepares them to serve on HIMARS crews.

“This course enables Soldiers who are already trained in another specialty to become qualified HIMARS crew members,” said Capt. Matthew Buchanan, operations officer and officer in charge at the RTI. “There’s a growing demand for this capability across the Army, and Wyoming is part of that growth.”

That demand is tied to how the Army is changing. HIMARS has proven its effectiveness in modern conflicts, increasing the need for long-range precision fires. As units expand, so does the need for trained crews, including within Wyoming’s 2nd Battalion, 300th Field Artillery Regiment.

“Every HIMARS battalion is growing,” Buchanan said. “We’re adding batteries, and that means we need more trained Soldiers. This course allows us to build that capability here at home.”

Students arrive with a wide range of experience. Many have spent years in other military occupational specialties before transitioning into field artillery.

“We encourage them to bring that experience with them,” said Staff Sgt. Jeremy Larkey, of Riverton, Wyoming, lead instructor. “Every background adds something to the team, whether it’s maintenance, communications or logistics.”

The course blends classroom instruction with hands-on training. Soldiers learn system components, safety procedures and operational concepts before applying those skills in practical exercises.

“There’s a lot of information,” Larkey said. “But the goal isn’t to memorize everything. It’s to give them a foundation so they can continue learning when they get to their unit.”

Training builds toward a field training exercise where students operate as full HIMARS crews in a realistic environment.

“It’s about building confidence,” said Staff Sgt. Austin Paulsen, of Thermopolis, Wyoming, an instructor. “We want them to go back to their units, contribute immediately and keep improving.”

Beyond technical skills, leaders emphasize the purpose behind the mission.

“HIMARS gives the Army the ability to reach targets at long distances and shape the battlefield,” Buchanan said. “When you’re part of that, you’re part of something bigger than yourself.”

As the Wyoming National Guard continues to grow its field artillery capability, the 13M transition course is preparing Soldiers for that mission.

Inside the cab of a HIMARS launcher, there is no safety net.

The field training exercise took place at Camp Guernsey, Wyoming, March 20, 2026.

During a recent field training exercise at the Wyoming National Guard Regional Training Institute, Soldiers in the 13M transition course operated as full crews for the first time without an instructor inside the vehicle.

“It’s just you,” said Sgt. Tye Jarrard, a 13M student, of Kaycee, Wyoming. “There’s no one there to jump in if you pause too long. You’ve got to rely on what you’ve learned and on your team.”

The exercise simulates real-world operations. Crews move between firing points and hide positions, receive simulated fire missions and execute under time pressure.

Each position inside the launcher carries its own responsibility.

The driver moves the vehicle across terrain, selects routes and positions the launcher for the mission.

“The driver gets you from point A to point B,” said Spc. Justin Gorecki, a 13M student, of Detroit, Michigan. “You’ve got to make sure you’re in the right place and set up correctly.”

The gunner prepares the system, arms the launcher and executes the fire mission.

“There’s more responsibility with the gunner,” Gorecki said. “You’re the one actually making it happen. If you mess up and nobody catches it, that’s on you.”

The crew chief oversees the entire process, directing the crew and ensuring every step is completed correctly.

“The crew chief is making sure everything works together,” Jarrard said. “Everybody has a role, and if one piece doesn’t work, the whole system doesn’t work.”

Instructors observe from a distance, allowing Soldiers to make decisions and work through problems on their own.

“We show them how to do it, we do it together, and then they do it on their own,” said Staff Sgt. Austin Paulsen, a 13M instructor, of Thermopolis, Wyoming. “That’s how it sticks.”

The shift from guided training to independent execution is where confidence starts to take hold.

“It was a little nerve-wracking at first,” Jarrard said. “But once you start working through it, you realize you know more than you think.”

The exercise also reinforces a simple reality. Success depends on the crew, not the individual.

“You’ve got to know your job, but you also have to trust the people around you,” Gorecki said. “The better everyone understands each role, the better the crew performs.”

By the end of the training, Soldiers are no longer focused on individual tasks. They are operating as a team and will take those skills back to their units.

For many Soldiers in the Wyoming National Guard’s 13M transition course, the path to HIMARS did not begin in field artillery.

The training took place at Camp Guernsey, Wyoming, on March 20, 2026.

Sgt. Tye Jarrard, of Kaycee, Wyoming, spent 14 years on active duty as a 15R, working on Apache helicopters before transitioning to the Wyoming National Guard.

“I wanted to come back home to Wyoming,” Jarrard said. “I’ve got family here, and it gave me the support I needed as a single parent.”

After years in aviation maintenance, he wanted something different.

“With aviation, you launch the aircraft, and they go do the mission,” he said. “Now I’m part of the mission itself.”

Jarrard is one of several Soldiers in the course bringing experience from other specialties, including logistics, communications, and maintenance.

“That prior experience matters,” said Staff Sgt. Jeremy Larkey. “It helps them understand the bigger picture and makes them better teammates.”

Transitioning to a new role comes with challenges. New systems, new terminology, and new responsibilities all come at once.

“There’s always going to be things you don’t know,” Jarrard said. “You just have to ask questions and keep moving forward.”

Students say the course is structured to support that process.

“You learn it, you apply it, and then you build on it,” Jarrard said. “You’re not just cramming information.”

As Wyoming expands its field artillery capability, experienced Soldiers are helping fill key roles in growing units.

“There’s a lot of opportunity here,” Buchanan said. “We’re growing, and we need Soldiers who are ready to step into those positions.”

For Jarrard, the transition is about more than a new job. It is about being in the right place, at the right time, with the right mission.

“I’ll call Wyoming home,” he said. “Being able to serve here and be part of something that’s growing means a lot.”

As the Wyoming National Guard builds its HIMARS force, Soldiers like Jarrard are applying their prior experience to the 13M mission.

Graduates of the 13M High Mobility Artillery Rocket System transition course pose for a group photo at Camp Guernsey, Wyoming, March 23, 2026. The course prepares Soldiers from the Wyoming National Guard and partner states to operate and support HIMARS as part of the Army’s expanding long-range fires capability. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Joseph Coslett Jr.)

A Wyoming National Guard Soldier operates a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) reload supply vehicle crane during training at Camp Guernsey, Wyoming, March 20, 2026. The crane is used to lift and position rocket pods during resupply operations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Joseph Coslett Jr.)

Sgt. Tye Jarrard, a 13M High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) transition course student, of Kaycee, Wyoming, guides equipment into position on a HIMARS platform during training at Camp Guernsey, Wyoming, March 20, 2026. The course reinforces proper procedures for equipment handling and safety. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Joseph Coslett Jr.)

Sgt. 1st Class Justin Edwards, a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) instructor with the Wyoming Army National Guard, provides instruction to Soldiers during a HIMARS transition course at Camp Guernsey, Wyoming, March 20, 2026. The course focuses on developing proficiency in HIMARS operations and maintenance. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Joseph Coslett Jr.)

Spc. Justin Gorecki, a 13M High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) transition course student assigned to the 182nd Forward Support Company, Michigan National Guard, of Detroit, Michigan, monitors controls during a reload operation at Camp Guernsey, Wyoming, March 20, 2026. Soldiers train to manage equipment while maintaining situational awareness. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Joseph Coslett Jr.)

Wyoming National Guard Soldiers participating in a 13M High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) transition course operate a launcher during a field training exercise at Camp Guernsey, Wyoming, March 20, 2026. The course prepares Soldiers to serve as HIMARS crew members by training them in driving, targeting and crew coordination. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Joseph Coslett Jr.)

Staff Sgt. Jeremy Larkey, an Instructor with the Wyoming Army National Guard, signals while positioned atop a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) during training at Camp Guernsey, Wyoming, March 20, 2026. Crew chiefs oversee operations and ensure safe, efficient execution during HIMARS missions and training events. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Joseph Coslett Jr.)

U.S. Army Capt. Matthew Buchanan, operations officer and officer in charge at the Wyoming National Guard Regional Training Institute, briefs Soldiers before training during a 13M High Mobility Artillery Rocket System transition course at Camp Guernsey, Wyoming, March 20, 2026. The course supports the growth of HIMARS capability across the force. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Joseph Coslett Jr.)

A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the Wyoming National Guard participates in a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System training exercise during a 13M transition course at Camp Guernsey, Wyoming, March 20, 2026. The training prepares Soldiers to operate HIMARS as part of expanding field artillery capabilities. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Joseph Coslett Jr.)

A U.S. Army High Mobility Artillery Rocket System moves to a new position during a 13M transition course field training exercise at Camp Guernsey, Wyoming, March 20, 2026. The exercise simulates real-world operations, requiring crews to maneuver between firing points and execute missions under time constraints. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Joseph Coslett Jr.)

Capt. Matthew Buchanan, operations officer and officer in charge at the Regional Training Institute, conducts an after-action review with Soldiers participating in a 13M transition course at Camp Guernsey, Wyoming, March 20, 2026. The course prepares Soldiers to operate and support the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System as the Wyoming National Guard expands its field artillery capability. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Joseph Coslett Jr.)