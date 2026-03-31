New commander takes charge of Wyoming Air National Guard’s 153rd Logistics Readiness Squadron

Photos: https://www.flickr.com/photos/wyoguard/albums/72177720332819092/

Wyoming National Guard

By Joseph Coslett Jr.

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The 153rd Logistics Readiness Squadron transferred command from Maj. Anthony Munoz to Maj. Jacque Morey during a ceremony on March 13, 2026, at the Wyoming Air National Guard Base in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Col. Jeremy Sparks, commander of the 153rd Air Base Group, presided over the ceremony, marking a transition in leadership for a unit that supports multiple wing mission sets.

The ceremony’s central moment, the passing of the guidon, symbolized the transfer of authority, responsibility, and accountability from Munoz to Morey. As Munoz handed the guidon to Sparks, who then passed it to Morey, the exchange reinforced the continuity of leadership within the squadron.

Munoz has led the squadron since January 2023, strengthening readiness and operational effectiveness. During his tenure, he managed more than $315 million in wing assets and led planning for a $17.5 million military construction project supporting vehicle maintenance and aerospace ground equipment operations. He also commanded a 60-member Joint Task Force during the 60th Presidential Inauguration, integrating Guardsmen from across the nation in support of the mission.

Morey assumes command following her role as the 153rd Airlift Wing’s Director of Manpower, Personnel, and Services, where she helped prepare more than 300 Airmen for deployment in 2026.

Morey commissioned in 2012 as a medical services officer and has served in multiple leadership roles across the Wyoming Air National Guard, including operations officer and acting commander within the 153rd Force Support Squadron, as well as executive officer at Joint Forces Headquarters.

Now responsible for more than 120 Airmen across seven functional areas, Morey leads a squadron that provides transportation, supply, fuel, and deployment support, enabling combat airlift, aeromedical evacuation, and installation operations.

The 153rd Logistics Readiness Squadron remains a critical component of the wing’s ability to sustain operations and maintain readiness in support of missions at home and abroad, according to Sparks.

Col. Jeremy Sparks, left, commander of the 153rd Air Base Group, passes the guidon to Maj. Jacque Morey, incoming commander of the 153rd Logistics Readiness Squadron, during a change of command ceremony at the Wyoming Air National Guard Base in Cheyenne, Wyoming, March 13, 2026. The passing of the guidon symbolizes the transfer of authority and responsibility. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Maj. James Fisher)