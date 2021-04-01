The Dylan Hotel Amsterdam: Local Community Live Audio Stream of Gijsbreght van Aemst
Green Globe recently recertified The Dylan Hotel Amsterdam.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Dylan Hotel Amsterdam is renowned for its contemporary-meets-classic design with its iconic Dutch Keizersgracht canal houses and elegant, relaxing interiors. Guests can look forward to a warm welcome by dedicated staff members at this enchanting boutique hotel.
Green Globe recently recertified The Dylan Hotel Amsterdam.
During 2020, the hotel remained committed to its sustainability goals to improve energy and waste management practices. Theatre lovers will also rejoice to hear that theatre performances were successfully held albeit in a new 21st century medium to conform with lockdown procedures.
Saving Energy
Last year, as part of its energy saving strategy, The Dylan Amsterdam installed LED lighting in hallways outside of guest rooms. The transition to LED will continue in 2021.
Reducing Waste
Waste disposal and recycling streams were centralized with the Amsterdam Municipality Government last year. The local government works in collaboration with Renewi, an international waste management company. Renewi handles 14 million tonnes of waste per year of which 89% is either recycled into valuable raw materials or used for energy recovery. The property now places all glass waste into recycling containers rather than sending it to landfill.
Live Theatre Streaming
The Dylan Hotel Amsterdam’s annual play performances could have been impacted by the pandemic earlier in January this year. However, in the true spirit of live theatre, the hotel hosted a local community live audio stream of the play entitled “Gijsbreght van Aemstel”. The play is the longest running theatre tradition in the world and has been running for over 380 years. The story is a “Trojan Horse of Troy” story depicting the end of medieval Amsterdam, which made way for the Dutch Golden Age in the17th century.
The Theatre that once stood on the location of current day The Dylan Amsterdam was opened with the premiere of this play. Amongst the famous visitors to the theatre was the renowned painter Rembrandt, who would also become a production assistant in the play.
The audio livestream was a co-production with a local theatre group. The hotel was particularly pleased that more than 2,000 Amsterdammers tuned in at home to listen to this unique story.
About Green Globe Certification
Green Globe is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com
Contact
Robbert van Rijsbergen
Director of Sales & Marketing
The Dylan Hotel Amsterdam
Keizersgracht 384
Amsterdam 1016GB
NETHERLANDS
T: +31 20 530 2010
E: RvanRijsbergen@dylanamsterdam.com
W: www.slh.com
Bradley Cox
Green Globe
+1 310-337-3000
email us here