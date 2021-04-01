Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 859 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,044 in the last 365 days.

IRMIX Radio's Top 20 Indie Countdown Weekending April 3, 2021

This Weeks #1 Single on IRMIX Radio

KG Salone This Weeks #2 Artist

Jyrice Friendzone # 3 on IRMIX Radio's Top 20 Indie Countdown

Major shakeups in IRMIX Radio's Top 20 Indie Chart

There have been some major shakeups this week's IRMIX Radio Top 20 Indie Chart, I am excited for those that are charting. Congratulations to each and every one of you!”
— Martone
DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 20. Jay Gudda Ectetera Jay Gudda Music
https://open.spotify.com/track/5BkvTotZkoyrWYjQiIwQXR?si=ffb1bc64317347ed

19. Catie Waters Crazy Cutmore Ent.
https://open.spotify.com/track/5WLFtKTGDRXZhkuXv5arQv?si=33cee87c47a34bf5

18. Intelligent Diva No Justice Intelligent Diva Music
https://open.spotify.com/track/4By8vKVCc9XV8FHtSFtfAy?si=afa4f4c93355455e

17. Don King Jr. Booty Pop Don King Jr. Music
https://open.spotify.com/track/2pYSnhu8VhduR8zAga8xZs?si=63a635da2c5c4950

16. Megan Thee Stallion Body 1501 Certified Ent. LLC/300 Entertainment
https://open.spotify.com/track/6wQgV6ZYt1snXyQV69mGT4?si=3f1db63a43564087

15. Chris Milo Poisoned Love Milo Music
https://open.spotify.com/track/6yfKXPP2fyNcdrV7koeTIH?si=d83eb80ea41a4bd7

14. Gordon City and Drama You’ve Done Enough Positiva
https://open.spotify.com/album/3MpEvpOsGV9iKzHWwUcjbk?si=-nHYPE56RCKScpWAtSGipg

13. Cin Diego She Workin Stepin2theglow Publishing
https://open.spotify.com/album/0U10qDpz3GAWxYiiLZS37P?si=EqWyp3mGSRqy07yb7ixjrg

12. Charlie Singleton Skin Charlie Singleton Music
https://open.spotify.com/track/6br2fjn8luqhxJkSRvEeSD?si=a905a0a91f4243fc

11. Erica Banks Buss It 1501 Certified Entertainment
https://open.spotify.com/track/25j0Sape7qZbq6ZPLFefTT?si=ae634efe29bf4ac0

10. Damon Hustle with a Purpose DQF Productions
https://open.spotify.com/track/20GfZgm6L1TjstsmVi2j81?si=e3ab7b9779194a3c

9. Playboii Red Pose PbR Entertainment
https://open.spotify.com/track/5FKbwJo8EQIQ0Q5ajTr2Ix?si=d53ef2f0cb2b441e

8. DJ Jon Feat. Taffy New York WhiteLab Music
https://pro.music-worx.com/en/release/new-york-whitelab-music?social=1

7. Tebe Zalango Yea Yea (to be continued) The Flow of the Nite
https://open.spotify.com/track/0qn01HpyY8NoyNsFrEkLzn?si=ec9520105d354341

6. Martone All Through the Night (Duce Club House Remix) EEMG LLC
https://open.spotify.com/album/7G1eSfNuasaclvkBy9hmvw?si=kRRiYES5T8GxX_AYKwkwCw

5. D.C. w/ PBX & Reba McEntire Survivor Platinum Level Production
https://open.spotify.com/track/4HuoqqhdtzOqvjsKHKcLOd?si=a372f1e05ac248bf

4. Cin Diego She Aint Stepin2theglow Pub.
https://open.spotify.com/album/5JfwkZBKe8eazEuhw7TKgI?si=iahwCytsQ4aAnt0R6XkEOw

3. Jyrice Friendzone Blue Records LLC
https://open.spotify.com/track/7ED1WTePSidlbndWxVxI9L?si=9f3f31861c72412a

2. KG Salone Feat. Memeish Follow Me Diamond Kingdom Entertainment
https://open.spotify.com/track/3wnLt5EDWiNagF7EcGksMi?si=7e022be189344873

1. Ann Patrice Leave You For My Husband (Remix) Stepin2theglow Publishing
https://open.spotify.com/track/14phNNICUqWTkOnaWAcdk5?si=4ad7a172f48f46d9

IRMIX Radio
IRMIX Radio LLC
+1 313-214-2032
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

IRMIX Radio is Available on ROKU TV under the MUSIC Section

You just read:

IRMIX Radio's Top 20 Indie Countdown Weekending April 3, 2021

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.