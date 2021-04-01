IRMIX Radio's Top 20 Indie Countdown Weekending April 3, 2021
Major shakeups in IRMIX Radio's Top 20 Indie Chart
There have been some major shakeups this week's IRMIX Radio Top 20 Indie Chart, I am excited for those that are charting. Congratulations to each and every one of you!”DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 20. Jay Gudda Ectetera Jay Gudda Music
https://open.spotify.com/track/5BkvTotZkoyrWYjQiIwQXR?si=ffb1bc64317347ed
19. Catie Waters Crazy Cutmore Ent.
https://open.spotify.com/track/5WLFtKTGDRXZhkuXv5arQv?si=33cee87c47a34bf5
18. Intelligent Diva No Justice Intelligent Diva Music
https://open.spotify.com/track/4By8vKVCc9XV8FHtSFtfAy?si=afa4f4c93355455e
17. Don King Jr. Booty Pop Don King Jr. Music
https://open.spotify.com/track/2pYSnhu8VhduR8zAga8xZs?si=63a635da2c5c4950
16. Megan Thee Stallion Body 1501 Certified Ent. LLC/300 Entertainment
https://open.spotify.com/track/6wQgV6ZYt1snXyQV69mGT4?si=3f1db63a43564087
15. Chris Milo Poisoned Love Milo Music
https://open.spotify.com/track/6yfKXPP2fyNcdrV7koeTIH?si=d83eb80ea41a4bd7
14. Gordon City and Drama You’ve Done Enough Positiva
https://open.spotify.com/album/3MpEvpOsGV9iKzHWwUcjbk?si=-nHYPE56RCKScpWAtSGipg
13. Cin Diego She Workin Stepin2theglow Publishing
https://open.spotify.com/album/0U10qDpz3GAWxYiiLZS37P?si=EqWyp3mGSRqy07yb7ixjrg
12. Charlie Singleton Skin Charlie Singleton Music
https://open.spotify.com/track/6br2fjn8luqhxJkSRvEeSD?si=a905a0a91f4243fc
11. Erica Banks Buss It 1501 Certified Entertainment
https://open.spotify.com/track/25j0Sape7qZbq6ZPLFefTT?si=ae634efe29bf4ac0
10. Damon Hustle with a Purpose DQF Productions
https://open.spotify.com/track/20GfZgm6L1TjstsmVi2j81?si=e3ab7b9779194a3c
9. Playboii Red Pose PbR Entertainment
https://open.spotify.com/track/5FKbwJo8EQIQ0Q5ajTr2Ix?si=d53ef2f0cb2b441e
8. DJ Jon Feat. Taffy New York WhiteLab Music
https://pro.music-worx.com/en/release/new-york-whitelab-music?social=1
7. Tebe Zalango Yea Yea (to be continued) The Flow of the Nite
https://open.spotify.com/track/0qn01HpyY8NoyNsFrEkLzn?si=ec9520105d354341
6. Martone All Through the Night (Duce Club House Remix) EEMG LLC
https://open.spotify.com/album/7G1eSfNuasaclvkBy9hmvw?si=kRRiYES5T8GxX_AYKwkwCw
5. D.C. w/ PBX & Reba McEntire Survivor Platinum Level Production
https://open.spotify.com/track/4HuoqqhdtzOqvjsKHKcLOd?si=a372f1e05ac248bf
4. Cin Diego She Aint Stepin2theglow Pub.
https://open.spotify.com/album/5JfwkZBKe8eazEuhw7TKgI?si=iahwCytsQ4aAnt0R6XkEOw
3. Jyrice Friendzone Blue Records LLC
https://open.spotify.com/track/7ED1WTePSidlbndWxVxI9L?si=9f3f31861c72412a
2. KG Salone Feat. Memeish Follow Me Diamond Kingdom Entertainment
https://open.spotify.com/track/3wnLt5EDWiNagF7EcGksMi?si=7e022be189344873
1. Ann Patrice Leave You For My Husband (Remix) Stepin2theglow Publishing
https://open.spotify.com/track/14phNNICUqWTkOnaWAcdk5?si=4ad7a172f48f46d9
