Lakeshore Recycling Systems Announces Rebrand to LRS as it Continues Expansion Throughout the Midwest
EINPresswire.com/ -- Lakeshore Recycling Systems (LRS), the nation’s seventh-largest privately-held waste and recycling company, is rebranding to be known as LRS. Effective immediately, the rebrand will take place across all of its service areas as the company positions for accelerated growth and strategic acquisitions throughout all of the six states in which it currently operates.
“We’re streamlining and consolidating the history and goodwill of each company acquired by LRS over the past decade all while continuing to honor their independence and commitment to exceptional customer service,” says LRS CEO Alan T. Handley.
Since its inception in 2013, by way of a merger between Lakeshore Waste Services and Recycling Services, Inc., LRS has experienced rapid growth through the strategic acquisition of leading independent waste and recycling service providers who built a legacy of local success. “Our rebrand unites and pays tribute to those incredible legacies, building support around the LRS name and brand,” says Handley.
The rebranding will be noticeable on everything from dumpsters, roll-off containers and trucks, to equipment, facility signage and customer communications. “In certain areas, the name change to LRS may be a new visual, but customers can continue to count on receiving the same exceptional services, managed locally, that differentiates LRS from our large publicly traded competitors,” says LRS Chief Marketing Officer Brian Tibble.
Since 2014, LRS has closed over 25 strategic acquisitions in five states including: Heartland Recycling (Forest View, Ill.); C&D Recycling (Northbrook, Ill.); K. Hoving Companies (West Chicago, Ill.); Area Restroom Solutions (Aurora, Ill.); DC Trash of Illinois (DeKalb, Ill.); Badgerland Disposal (Milton, Wisc.); Prime Portables Inc. (Mokena, Ill.); DuPage Disposal (West Chicago, Ill.); Royal Container Services (Madison, Wisc.); Drop Zone Portable Services (Joliet, Ill.); Molenhouse Enterprises (Warrenville, Ill.); Atkinson Landfill (Atkinson, Ill.); Choice Disposal (Ixonia, Wisc.); Supreme Disposal and Waste Cycle (Milwaukee, Wisc.); Landfill Reduction and Recycling (Appleton, Wisc.); Big John (Oregon, Ill.), Roy Strom Companies (Maywood, Ill.), Ace Portables (Janesville, WI), Joy’s Johns (Niles, MI) and Johnson Johns (Kingsbury, IN).
“In the past 8 years, LRS has grown quickly through strong organic growth based on best-in-class customer service, the winning of dozens of large municipal contracts and strategically acquiring key companies throughout the Midwest that align with our business model,” says Tibble. “With this rapid growth, rebranding will assist in consolidating and unifying our brand in all of our geographic service areas. Our new logo, name and brand identity connects our company to the past and prepares us for all of the future growth that is ahead.”
About LRS
LRS, formerly known as Lakeshore Recycling Systems, is North America’s seventh-largest privately-held waste and recycling company. For more than 20 years, LRS has specialized in providing comprehensive, fully integrated waste diversion and recycling services for hundreds of thousands of residential and commercial customers throughout the greater Midwest.
Diversified and growing exponentially, LRS also offers affordable roll-off container services, C&D recycling, portable restroom rentals, municipal and commercial street sweeping, mulch distribution, on-site storage and temporary fencing. LRS owns and operates 26 facilities, safely deploys a fleet of fuel-efficient trucks, and thrives on the passion of more than 1,200 full-time employees. Processing over 3.2 million tons of waste each year, LRS provides safe, innovative, sustainability-driven services to clean and beautify the cities, neighborhoods and communities it serves.
Meaghan Johnson
