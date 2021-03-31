LRS ANNOUNCES RECORD FIFTH PORTABLE SERVICES ACQUISITION IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2021, WITH ACQUISITION OF JOHNSON JOHNS
MORTON GROVE, IL, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lakeshore Recycling Systems (LRS), the Midwest’s leading provider of waste, recycling and portable services, today announced a record fifth acquisition of a portable services company in the first quarter of 2021: Johnson Johns, a northwest Indiana leader in portable restroom rentals, septic pumping and grease trap maintenance. Financial terms were not disclosed and the acquisition is effective immediately.
Widely considered the Midwest’s leading provider of portable restroom equipment and service rentals, LRS’ 2021 acquisitions, in addition to Johnson Johns, include: Oregon, Ill.-based Big John; Woodstock, Ill.-based Crown Restrooms/Arrow Septic and Sewer; Janesville, Wisc.-based Ace Portables; and Niles, Mich.- based Joy’s Johns. In January, LRS also acquired one of Chicago’s most respected independent waste haulers, Roy Strom Company.
For more than 15 years, residents and businesses across Lake, La Porte, Marshall, Porter, Starke and St. Joseph counties have turned to Johnson Johns for their sanitation needs. Known for experienced technicians and operations professionals, and service-focused office personnel, Johnson Johns customers can continue to rely on outstanding service and equipment that differentiates it from other portable restroom providers.
“We couldn’t be more excited to join LRS, a company that has proven its Midwest independence, dedication to the customer experience, and to operating at the highest levels of safety and sustainability,” said Johnson Johns Founder Jeff Johnson. “We look forward to LRS continuing the Johnson Johns tradition of delivering exceptional customer service, and anticipate accomplishing great things as LRS continues to build on our legacy.”
LRS Chief Executive Officer Alan T. Handley extended a warm LRS welcome to all Johnson Johns employees and customers ahead of a smooth and seamless integration and commented on the company’s recent acquisitions aimed at independent waste, recycling and portable services providers seeking to join a fast-growing, dynamic platform. With the completion of this acquisition and Michigan-based Joy’s Johns earlier this week, LRS now commands a service area expanding over six states and is well-positioned as the largest portable services company to operate in the greater Midwest.
“Companies like Johnson Johns represent the highest caliber operations within our markets and we are proud that they have joined our rapidly growing LRS family. This acquisition allows LRS to expand our reach deep into the north and northwest Indiana market where we plan on offering our entire suite of service offerings in the very near future,” Handley said. “As LRS continues to expand into new markets, we continue to seek out exceptionally well-managed independent providers like Johnson Johns, who share in our sustainability focus, commitment to safety and to delivering an unmatched customer experience.”
About Lakeshore Recycling Systems
Lakeshore Recycling Systems (LRS) is North America’s seventh-largest privately-held waste and recycling company. For more than 20 years, LRS has specialized in providing comprehensive, fully integrated waste diversion and recycling services for hundreds of thousands of residential and commercial customers in northern Illinois, southern Wisconsin, western Illinois, southwest Michigan, northern Indiana and the Quad Cities region. Diversified and growing exponentially, LRS also offers: affordable roll-off container services, C&D recycling, portable restroom rentals, municipal and commercial street sweeping, mulch distribution, on-site storage and temporary fencing. LRS owns and operates 26 facilities, safely deploys a fleet of fuel-efficient trucks, and thrives on the passion of more than 1,200 full-time employees. The company processes more than 3.2 million tons of waste each year, providing safe, innovative, sustainability-driven services to clean and beautify the cities, neighborhoods and communities it serves. To learn more visit www.LRSrecycles.com.
Meaghan Johnson
Lakeshore Recycling Systems
+1 8477797507
email us here