CONSUMER PROTECTION ALERT: Midwestern Pet Foods Voluntary Recall

JEFFERSON CITY —

Today, the Missouri Department of Agriculture’s Feed & Seed Program issued a consumer alert following a voluntary pet food recall published by Midwestern Pet Foods. No pet or human illness has been reported at this time.

According to the company’s announcement, the voluntary recall applies to specific expiration dates and pet food brands, including CanineX, Earthborn Holistic, Venture, Unrefined, Sportmix Wholesomes, Pro Pac, Pro Pac Ultimates, Sportstrail, Sportmix and Meridian brands produced at its Monmouth, Ill., production facility. These products may have been contaminated with Salmonella. To view the full list of products identified in the recall and instructions for how to identify expiration dates on the packaging, please click here.

Salmonella can affect animals that have consumed contaminated products. Healthy animals can also be carriers of the bacteria. There is a risk to humans who have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with exposed products or surfaces.

Pets with Salmonella infections may become lethargic, and have diarrhea, fever and vomiting. Some pets will only have decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain. Pet owners coming into contact with the recalled products should monitor those in their household for nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever, and contact their healthcare provider if these symptoms are observed.

If you identify a recalled product in your household or at your business, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration and Department’s Animal Health division recommends:

Feeding: Do not feed recalled products to pets or any other animals.

Disposal: Destroy the food in a way that children, pets and wildlife cannot access them.

Cleaning: Wash and sanitize pet food bowls, cups and storage containers.

Hand washing: Ensure you wash and sanitize hands after handling recalled food or any utensils that came into contact with recalled food.

Veterinary care: Contact your veterinarian if your pet has consumed these products and shows symptoms.

The Department is working through recall audits to ensure distributed product is removed from store shelves as quickly as possible. Additional recall details can be found at FDA.gov.

Consumers can contact Midwestern Pet Foods Consumer Affairs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, at info@midwesternpetfoods.com or (800) 474-4163.

The Department’s Feed & Seed Program regulates the manufacturing and sale of commercial feed and pet food in addition to agricultural and vegetable seed. Samples of commercial feed and seed are analyzed at the state laboratory for truth in labeling, the presence of adulteration and quality. The inspection team ensures animal feed and the human food supply are safe for livestock, pets and consumers.

To learn more about the Missouri Department of Agriculture, please visit Agriculture.Mo.Gov.