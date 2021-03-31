LRS ACQUIRES JOY’S JOHNS, EXPANDING ITS PORTABLE RESTROOM LINE OF BUSINESS INTO SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN, NORTHERN INDIANA
MORTON GROVE, IL, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lakeshore Recycling Systems (LRS), the Midwest’s leading independent waste, recycling and portable services provider, today announced it has acquired Niles, Mich.-based Joy’s Johns, a leading provider of portable restroom services in the Michiana region. The acquisition marks an important first for LRS: entry into the growing Southwest Michigan/Northern Indiana marketplace. Financial terms were not disclosed and the acquisition is effective immediately.
Founded in 1945, Joy’s Johns has served as a ubiquitous and respected provider of portable restroom rentals and servicing, growing steadily over the decades as the Michiana region continues to thrive. In addition to construction and demolition sites, Joy’s Johns services all sporting events at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind.; the Blueberry Festival in Knox, Ind.; the Apple Festival in Niles, Mich., and the Three Oaks Spokes Race from New Buffalo to Three Oaks to Bridgman, Mich.
“We are honored to continue the legacy of first-class customer service and top-of-the-line equipment availability built by Joy’s Johns over the decades, and look forward to competing in the vibrant Michiana market,” said LRS Vice President of Portable Services, Brian Grosse.
LRS announced a series of recent strategic acquisitions bolstering its portable restroom presence throughout the greater Midwest, specifically: Big John in Northern and Western Illinois; and Crown Restrooms and Arrow Septic and Sewer in Northern Illinois and Southern Wisconsin.
“The cornerstones of our success are shared by the companies we acquire – independent, respected, safety- and sustainability-focused, and dedicated to providing an exceptional customer experience,” said LRS Chief Executive Officer Alan T. Handley. “We extend a warm welcome to Joy’s Johns employees and customers as they join the growing LRS family, and are thrilled to start the new year competing in the vibrant Northwest Indiana and Southwest Michigan market.”
About Lakeshore Recycling Systems
Lakeshore Recycling Systems (LRS) is North America’s seventh-largest privately-held waste and recycling company. For more than 20 years, LRS has specialized in providing comprehensive, fully integrated waste diversion and recycling services for hundreds of thousands of residential and commercial customers in northern Illinois, southern Wisconsin, western Illinois, southwest Michigan, northern Indiana and the Quad Cities region. Diversified and growing exponentially, LRS also offers: affordable roll-off container services, C&D recycling, portable restroom rentals, municipal and commercial street sweeping, mulch distribution, on-site storage and temporary fencing. LRS owns and operates 26 facilities, safely deploys a fleet of fuel-efficient trucks, and thrives on the passion of more than 1,200 full-time employees. The company processes more than 3.2 million tons of waste each year, providing safe, innovative, sustainability-driven services to clean and beautify the cities, neighborhoods and communities it serves. To learn more visit www.LRSrecycles.com.
