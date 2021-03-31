Apty Recognized as Leader in Digital Adoption Platforms
Apty took several accolades in the Spring 2021 reports released last week.
We’ve started the year strong and are excited to see our G2 ratings reflect our tremendous momentum”FRISCO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Apty was ranked as the top trending digital adoption platform in the latest reports from software review and research site G2.
— Krishna Dunthoori
The G2 ratings are a reflection of customer reviews and a product’s market presence. Apty’s enterprise client base includes Hitachi, Mary Kay and Boeing, among others.
“We’ve started the year strong and are excited to see our G2 ratings reflect our tremendous momentum,” said Krishna Dunthoori, Apty CEO and Founder. “Our team and product continue to deliver excellent results including increased productivity and decreased costs for clients. Our momentum is really a product of how easily and quickly our clients can scale their digital adoption projects with Apty.”
Apty’s Digital Adoption Platform (DAP) software helps large enterprises increase the value of their critical business software investments by making it easier for employees to onboard and use the applications. Apty helps companies with faster software adoption, simplified user onboarding, and seamless change management.
“We’re now turning our attention to expanding our features around business process compliance,” Dunthoori said. “By helping companies not only use and adopt software but also implement process changes, Apty will continue to be the most innovative and enterprise-friendly digital adoption platform.”
About Apty
Apty Inc. is a SaaS company based in Frisco, Texas. Apty’s Digital Adoption Platform transforms how enterprises adopt software at scale. Apty makes software easier to use so employees get more done in less time. Apty increases employee output and software ROI for common business applications like CRM (Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics), ERP (ServiceNow, NetSuite), HCM (Oracle Cloud HCM, Workday), Work Management (CA PPM, Clarity).
