Central Market Grocery Chain of Texas Recognizes a New Player in the Boxed Wine Segment

Betsy Hendershot of Downward Dog Wines

Downward Dog Boxed Wines Now Available on the Grocery Shelves

TULSA, OK, USA, April 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Central Market, an American gourmet grocery store chain, owned by H-E-B Grocery Company based in San Antonio, Texas recently added a new player in their boxed wine segment. Downward Dog Wine is now available throughout the Central Market stores. Central Market is known for their commitment to community, small businesses, modern methodologies, and quality products. Central Market recognized a mutual opportunity by connecting valued customers with an excellent boxed wine from Oklahoma’s Downward Dog.

New to Texas, and only two years into the billion-dollar box wine segment, Downward Dog Wine hit nothing short of a home run. Founded by small business entrepreneur, Betsy Hendershot of Tulsa, OK, Downward Dog Wine is making its way onto retail shelves one family-owned distributor at a time. Using singly sourced grapes from vineyards found within the Columbia Valley of Washington state, Downward Dog Wine speaks to a large audience.

“It just makes sense to me that the consumer might want more options on the boxed wine aisle,” said Hendershot. “When you walk around a liquor store or grocery market, you often see hundreds of options in the 750ml (bottle) format. If you want to choose an interesting label from a small producer, you can. But what if you love the versatility and environmental benefits of a boxed wine? Your options, generally, are very limited.” Downward Dog offers seven choices of fine wines: Signature Red Wine Blend, Rosé, Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, Merlo, Pinot Grigio, and Sauvignon Blanc.

Downward Dog Wine is also committed to reversing the negative stigma that is often associated with boxed wine. Betsy adds, “I’m astounded by the number of people that ask me if the wine inside the bag is the same wine that is found in a bottle. This is when I jump on the opportunity to educate and offer an even better opportunity for a blindfolded taste test.” Luckily for Downward Dog Wine, boxed wine sales are on the rise nationwide. Whether it’s the economic benefits, sustainability factors, convenience, or downright ease of drinking wine from a box, it’s catching on.

Downward Dog Wine’s might not enjoy visibility in some large retail chains, but its unconventional approach towards sales and their willingness to work with other small businesses provides relief to savvy retailers seeking to offer better choices and wider selections to their consumers. Central Market in the great state of Texas will introduce shoppers to a choice of delicious, quality wines at an affordable rate.

About Downward Dog Wines

Female entrepreneur, Betsy Hendershot, of Tulsa, OK took notice as her 4-year-old Cock-a-Poo performed an ever-familiar stretch as she was preparing to leave for her morning yoga class. It just so happened that she was actively searching for a name for a current project: a proprietary wine label that would set an example for quality wine at a value price in the boxed wine segment.

Downward Dog Wine is custom blended in the Downward Dog Cellars of Zillah, Washington. The five varietals and 2 blends all come from a single vineyard in the Columbia Valley AVA, Roza Hills Vineyard. The ripe and balanced flavors of Downward Dog wine are a result of the moderate temperatures found 1100-1300 feet above sea level in a southern sloping bowl that sits on the southern slope of Rattlesnake Hills. https://www.downwarddogwine.com/