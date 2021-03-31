» News » 2021 » Department of Natural Resources awards $978,000 in...

Department of Natural Resources awards $978,000 in assistance to Centertown

Village will make water system improvements

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, MARCH 31, 2021 - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has awarded $978,000 in financial assistance to the Village of Centertown for upgrades to its water distribution and storage systems. The project is expected to cost $1.6 million and is anticipated to be completed by March 2022.

The project includes construction of approximately 1,080 feet of water mains, upgrades to the existing well house and a new 60,000-gallon water tower. With these improvements Centertown will be able to continue providing its citizens safe drinking water for years to come with a modern and well-functioning drinking water system.

Project funding consists of a $733,000 Drinking Water State Revolving Fund grant, a $245,000 revolving fund loan and a $625,000 Community Development Block Grant from the Department of Economic Development. The remaining costs will be funded from other sources. Funding provided by the department is estimated to save ratepayers $733,000 in principal and approximately $50,000 in interest costs over the loan’s 20-year term.

“We believe very strongly in helping Missouri communities maintain and improve their water treatment systems,” said Carol Comer, director of the Department of Natural Resources. “One of the ways we do that is by offering a variety of financial assistance options through programs like the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund.”

The department’s Drinking Water State Revolving Fund finances improvements to water treatment plants, distribution systems, water storage and supply facilities, along with interconnection or consolidation projects. Communities that borrow from the fund benefit from the below-market interest rate and from assistance provided throughout their project from a project manager.

The department’s Financial Assistance Center is committed to working with communities to assist with water and wastewater infrastructure improvement projects. This project will be funded wholly or in part with monies received from the U. S. Environmental Protection Agency.

For more information on wastewater and drinking water funding opportunities, visit dnr.mo.gov/env/wpp/srf/index.html.

