CareTrack Recognized as One of Atlanta's Fastest-Growing Private Companies
Atlanta Business Chronicle's Pacesetter Award given to Atlanta's Top 100 Fastest-Growing Companies
The entire CareTrack team is honored for the recognition of our hard work and believe our teams' commitment to helping improve Medicare patient care will allow us to lead this industry.”ATLANTA AND CARROLLTON, GA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CareTrack, a fully integrated Telecare physician practice extension, is proud to announce that it was named one of Atlanta's fastest-growing companies by the Atlanta Business Chronicle's 2021 Pacesetter Awards. The 26th Annual Pacesetter Awards recognize privately held companies in metro Atlanta that have shown significant fiscal growth over the past two years.
— CareTrack Co-Founder and CEO Andrew Mills
"The entire CareTrack team is honored for the recognition of our hard work and believe our teams' commitment to helping improve Medicare patient care will allow us to lead this industry," said CareTrack Co-Founder and CEO Andrew Mills. "We are grateful to the Atlanta Business Chronicle, the entire CareTrack team, and the metro Atlanta area, which we are proud to call home."
This recognition comes after a year of accomplishments and advancements for CareTrack, including the launch of its Telecare platform enhancements to provide greater automation along with an entire company-wide rebranding. Also, CareTrack was selected as the “Top 40 Innovative Companies” by the Technology Association of Georgia based on specific criteria focused on innovation.
On April 22, the Atlanta Business Chronicle will hold a virtual award ceremony to rank the nominated companies. For more information on CareTrack and its Telecare platform, please visit caretrack.com. For more information on the 26th Annual Pacesetter Awards, the honorees and to attend the virtual award ceremony, please visit bizjournals.com.
About CareTrack Health, Inc.
CareTrack is a fully integrated Telecare physician practice extension. The solution provides continuous out-of-office care coordination, empowering patients to take greater control of their conditions while simultaneously enabling practices to give targeted support to their Medicare patients between appointments. CareTrack's AI-powered solution processes information from the patient's existing EHR and generates a customized care plan which benefits all parties involved by improving clinical outcomes, closing patient adherence gaps, reducing ER visits, and preventing hospitalizations. For more information, please visit www.caretrack.com or call 800-835-1140.
