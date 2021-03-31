Construction Begins on S.D. Highway 46 East of the City of Irene

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, March 31, 2021

Contact: Rod Gall, Area Engineer or Greg Rothschadl, Engineering Supervisor, 605-668-2929

Yankton, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says crews will begin shoulder and grade construction on S.D. Highway 46 from the east side of Irene to the intersection of S.D. Highways 19 South and 19A on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. This is the stretch of Highway 46 from Irene to Centerville.

On April 6, 2021, Highway 46 will be closed to traffic from Highway 19 North to Highway 19 South and will be detoured around the project at Highway 19A to Highway 19. Access will be maintained to local traffic throughout the project.

Once the above stretch is complete, work will begin from the east side of Irene to Highway 19 North. This section of Highway 46 will also be closed during construction and the detour will be on U.S. Highway 81, U.S. Highway 18, and Highway 19.

The $11.3 million project consists of shoulder widening, structures, pipe work, spot grading, mill, and asphalt surfacing.

Central Specialties of Alexandria, MN is the prime contractor for this project. The overall completion date is Nov. 19, 2021.

For complete road construction information, visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

- 30 -