Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 875 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,780 in the last 365 days.

Construction Begins on S.D. Highway 46 East of the City of Irene

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, March 31, 2021

Contact: Rod Gall, Area Engineer or Greg Rothschadl, Engineering Supervisor, 605-668-2929

 Yankton, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says crews will begin shoulder and grade construction on S.D. Highway 46 from the east side of Irene to the intersection of S.D. Highways 19 South and 19A on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. This is the stretch of Highway 46 from Irene to Centerville.

 On April 6, 2021, Highway 46 will be closed to traffic from Highway 19 North to Highway 19 South and will be detoured around the project at Highway 19A to Highway 19. Access will be maintained to local traffic throughout the project.

 Once the above stretch is complete, work will begin from the east side of Irene to Highway 19 North. This section of Highway 46 will also be closed during construction and the detour will be on U.S. Highway 81, U.S. Highway 18, and Highway 19.

 The $11.3 million project consists of shoulder widening, structures, pipe work, spot grading, mill, and asphalt surfacing.

 Central Specialties of Alexandria, MN is the prime contractor for this project. The overall completion date is Nov. 19, 2021.

 For complete road construction information, visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

 Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

 

- 30 -

You just read:

Construction Begins on S.D. Highway 46 East of the City of Irene

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.