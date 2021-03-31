Smart Apartment Company, IOTAS, Launches New Website
PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IOTAS, a Portland-based leader in smart home technology for multifamily rental properties, launched a new website on Tuesday. Partnering with Denver-based Cohn Marketing for the redesign, the new website blends functionality and design to make a more engaging and user-friendly website. The new site hosts an improved navigation, and offers comprehensive
A resident experience page highlighting advantages renters will see with smart home technology.
A property page demonstrating the value and return on investment multifamily owners can see with smart apartment tech.
New landing page for the company’s Alexa for Residential integration with Amazon.
A brand new channel partnership page where integrators can team up with IOTAS to bring smart home technology to more multifamily properties.
The endeavor was a months-long project between IOTAS and Cohn, starting in July of 2020.
“As a smart apartment provider, our goal has always been to make the lives of residents and property owners easier, more efficient and more enjoyable,” says Layne Spencer, VP of Sales and Marketing at IOTAS. “We’ve taken that same approach to our website redesign. We want to educate multifamily owners about the benefits of smart technology in an easy, fun, and most-importantly, modern way. We’re dealing with future-forward tech, and we know it’s imperative that our marketing and website reflect on our commitment to being a leader in the multifamily industry.”
For more information or to request a demo of IOTAS, visit www.iotashome.com.
About IOTAS
IOTAS is the leader in smart home technology for multifamily rental properties, built on the idea that simple, user-friendly automations make a space feel and function more like a true home. Founded in 2014 by Sce Pike, IOTAS is streamlining multifamily management, automated energy savings and increasing rent premiums for property owners, while attracting and retaining residents who value the seamless integration of smart home technology with their daily lives. The IOTAS app provides one-touch and voice access (through smart voice assistants) to smart lights, locks, plugs, thermostatic control, and more, along with options to set personalized home automations per resident preferences. IOTAS has been recognized by Fortune, Wired, ABC, NBC, FastCo and many more as the new way of building and renovating residential real estate. For more information, visit www.iotashome.com.
Anthony Easton
“As a smart apartment provider, our goal has always been to make the lives of residents and property owners easier, more efficient and more enjoyable,” says Layne Spencer, VP of Sales and Marketing at IOTAS. “We’ve taken that same approach to our website redesign. We want to educate multifamily owners about the benefits of smart technology in an easy, fun, and most-importantly, modern way. We’re dealing with future-forward tech, and we know it’s imperative that our marketing and website reflect on our commitment to being a leader in the multifamily industry.”
