IOTAS Hires New Chief Revenue Officer to Assist in Major Scaling Initiative
IOTAS builds a platform that allows multifamily properties to automate their buildings and drive NOI
David Biermann has been hired by IOTAS as Chief Revenue Officer
The Portland-based smart tech provider for multifamily announced the hiring of Dave Biermann as Chief Revenue Officer, leading scaling across North America.
[Dave's] winning track record and experience with Telcos plus proven leadership in both sales growth and customer success will continue to focus IOTAS on capturing the large market opportunity.”PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IOTAS, the Portland-based smart tech provider for multifamily buildings across North America, announced the hiring of Dave Biermann as Chief Revenue Officer focusing on massive scaling initiatives for the company.
— Sce Pike, CEO of IOTAS
Biermann brings more than 25 years of global technology sales, marketing, product, and P&L leadership across a breadth of customer and market segments. Most recently, Biermann was VP Channels and Alliances for CoreSite where he built and led global partnership efforts across the Agent, MSP, System Integrator, Network, and Technology sectors. Prior to CoreSite, Dave was Head of Channel Partner Sales at Rackspace overseeing the Global Strategic Alliance, Master Agent, Global System Integrator, Private Equity, Service Provider, Distribution, and VAR channels for North America.
Prior to joining Rackspace, Biermann served as Vice President for Level 3 and Global Crossing where he was responsible for building and leading the Global Partner Program. In this role, he built and led sales, sales engineering, marketing, and sales operations teams across Asia, North America, Latin America, and Europe. Biermann also served in data center and network product leadership roles for Level 3, as well as various sales, marketing, and product roles for Qwest Wireless, Rhythms, Nextel, IBM, and CB Commercial.
“We’re moving at an accelerated pace with our Channel Partners and Real Estate Portfolios and we needed to expand our sales and marketing team to meet the growing demands for the IOTAS platform.” - said Sce Pike, CEO of IOTAS, “Bringing Dave onboard as CRO will strengthen our relationships with Channel Partners and Real Estate Owners while navigating our rapid growth. His winning track record and experience with Telcos plus proven leadership in both sales growth and customer success will continue to focus IOTAS on capturing the large market opportunity. We’re thrilled to have Dave on board.”
Biermann’s focus on scaling at IOTAS will help the company, which has previously raised $20M from Intel, Liberty Global, and Telus, continue to establish its footprint across the United States and Canada. His expertise in growing global partnership programs will lead the organization as it builds its multinational channel partnership programs.
Biermann is a graduate of Duke University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering, and the Fuqua School of Business, Duke University with an MBA. He resides in Denver, Co.
About IOTAS
Powering smart apartments for the multifamily industry, IOTAS is one of the first and most premier providers in the PropTech space for apartments. Utilizing a user-friendly mobile app, IOTAS provides turn-key solutions for smart locks, voice control, lights, thermostats, leak detectors, switches, and so much more. IOTAS apartment buildings are shown to increase rent premiums, lower operational and utility costs, and increase resident satisfaction and renewals. IOTAS has been recognized in Fortune, Wired, ABC, NBC, FastCo as the future leader in multifamily real estate tech. For more information, visit www.iotashome.com.
Press Contact: Anthony Easton, Marketing and Creative Lead
Email: aeaston@iotashome.com
Anthony Easton
IOTAS Home
+1 503-822-3500
aeaston@iotashome.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn