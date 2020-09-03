Amazon Teams up With IOTAS to Build a Smarter Future for Apartment Living
Available this fall, Alexa for Residential enables residents to have voice-controlled access to their smart home through preinstalled Amazon Echo devices.
IOTAS is excited to be collaborating with Amazon to offer a product that delivers compelling value for residents and management teams alike.”PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amazon and IOTAS are teaming up to bring immersive voice-enabled smart home experiences to more multifamily apartments through Alexa for Residential. Available this fall, Alexa for Residential, enables residents in apartment buildings to have voice-controlled access to smart home experiences through preinstalled Alexa-enabled devices immediately upon move in.
— Sce Pike, Co-Founder and CEO of IOTAS
Smart apartments bring features like smart thermostats, keyless door entry, and remote light access to residents of multifamily properties. With Alexa for Residential, residents will have the ability to control all these features via voice immediately upon move-in. They will also be able to ask Alexa for information about the weather, play the news, and more. Residents will have the choice to link their Amazon account to their unit’s Alexa device for a more personalized experience and be able to listen to their music playlists, shop via Amazon, call friends and family, and more.
Portland-based IOTAS has long been a pillar in the smart apartment space as one of the original pioneers of IoT (Internet of Things) for multifamily units. The company runs a hub in a resident’s unit, wirelessly pairing with smart devices in the apartment. From there, residents can use an IOTAS app on their smart device to control lights, locks, outlets, building access, and so much more. The collaboration with Amazon makes plenty of sense for a company that has always prided itself on integrations with other future-forward thinkers in the residential world. IOTAS sees this collaboration as an opportunity to help individuals and families in apartment communities enjoy modern comforts and conveniences of future tech in the home.
“IOTAS is excited to be collaborating with Amazon to offer a product that delivers compelling value for residents and management teams alike,” says Sce Pike, Founder & CEO of IOTAS. “For residents, it's a no-hassle, seamless voice-enabled smart home experience right from day one - with no setup or registration required. For managers and leasing staff, it's an engaging tool to showcase IoT features in leasing centers, vacant units, and model homes. When added to Prospect Tour, our self-guided apartment touring product, it helps create the most advanced, easiest way to optimize self-guided touring for vacant units.”
In a competitive housing market, property differentiation is an enormous factor in leasing units. Smart apartments have been shown to bring 30% reduction in utility costs, $11,000 risk mitigation savings, and around 7% weekly labor savings for property managers. For leasing, smart apartments allow managers to show off the intangible “wow” factor. More often than not, when a potential tenant is shown a home, the immediate feeling they get about an apartment determines whether or not they’ll lease it. Alexa for Residential allows property managers to showcase the power of smart home tech easily by using Alexa-enabled devices in vacant units to provide self-guided tours. Property managers can showcase home automations, lighting and temperature mood controls, and so much more in seconds during every tour.
IOTAS’ collaboration with Alexa for Residential will make its debut at The Reef at Winkler, a smart apartment community in Fort Myers, Florida, with more buildings coming online through the rest of the year.
“Smart home technology provides our residents with a lifestyle experience that brings value and makes their day to day routines more efficient,” says Matt Valentine, Managing Partner of Better Spaces Southeast (developer of The Reef at Winkler) about the Alexa for Residential collaboration with IOTAS. The integration makes perfect sense for the first-ever smart community in Southwest Florida.
Visit Alexa for Residential’s homepage to learn more about the collaboration, and IOTAS to learn more about smart home technology for your apartment community
About IOTAS
IOTAS is the leader in smart home technology for multifamily rental properties, built on the idea that simple, user-friendly automations make a space feel and function more like a true home. Founded in 2014 by Sce Pike, IOTAS is streamlining multifamily management, automated energy savings and increasing rent premiums for property owners, while attracting and retaining residents who value the seamless integration of smart home technology with their daily lives. The IOTAS app provides one-touch and voice access (through smart voice assistants) to smart lights, locks, plugs, thermostatic control, and more, along with options to set personalized home automations per resident preferences. IOTAS has been recognized by Fortune, Wired, ABC, NBC, FastCo and many more as the new way of building and renovating residential real estate. For more information, visit www.iotashome.com.
