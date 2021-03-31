Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Derby Barracks / Attempted Armed Robbery

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

MEDIA RELEASE

              

CASE#: 21A500981

TROOPER: Det. Sgt. Drew Cota                                               

STATION: St. Johnsbury                  

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 03/30/21 at approximately 2100 hours

LOCATION: Dollar General, East Main St., Troy

VIOLATION: Attempted Armed Robbery

 

ACCUSED: Unknown                                                                   

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

VICTIM: Emily Johnson

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Troy, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

               On 03/30/21 at approximately 2100 hours, Troopers from the Derby State Police barracks were advised of an attempted armed robbery at the Dollar General in Troy.  It was reported that a white male entered the store, displayed a weapon, and demanded money.  The male then fled the scene without being given money by the clerk.  Troopers responded to the area in search of the suspect and were assisted in searching by members of the US Border Patrol who also deployed a K9 unit.  No suspect has been apprehended at this time.  A photo of the suspect is attached to this release.  Anyone with information about the incident or suspect is asked to contact State Police Derby barracks at 802-334-8881.  

 

COURT ACTION: Y N

COURT DATE:                   

COURT:

LODGED LOCATION:       

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

