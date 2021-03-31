Derby Barracks / Attempted Armed Robbery
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
MEDIA RELEASE
CASE#: 21A500981
TROOPER: Det. Sgt. Drew Cota
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 03/30/21 at approximately 2100 hours
LOCATION: Dollar General, East Main St., Troy
VIOLATION: Attempted Armed Robbery
ACCUSED: Unknown
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VICTIM: Emily Johnson
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Troy, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 03/30/21 at approximately 2100 hours, Troopers from the Derby State Police barracks were advised of an attempted armed robbery at the Dollar General in Troy. It was reported that a white male entered the store, displayed a weapon, and demanded money. The male then fled the scene without being given money by the clerk. Troopers responded to the area in search of the suspect and were assisted in searching by members of the US Border Patrol who also deployed a K9 unit. No suspect has been apprehended at this time. A photo of the suspect is attached to this release. Anyone with information about the incident or suspect is asked to contact State Police Derby barracks at 802-334-8881.
COURT ACTION: Y N
COURT DATE:
COURT:
LODGED LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
