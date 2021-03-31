Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks//Domestic Assault, DUI, VCOR, DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

Domestic Assault, DUI, Violation of Conditions of Release, DLS

 

CASE#: 21A201069                       

TROOPER: Dylan LaMere

STATION: St. Albans           

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 03/31/2021/0102 hours

STREET:  Greenwoods Road

TOWN: Alburg, Vermont

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS:  Alburg Springs Road

ACCUSED: John Paul Sanborn AGE: 54 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Alburg, Vermont

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)  

                On March 31, 2021 at approximately 0015 hours the Vermont State Police responded to a family fight in the town of Alburg, VT. Subsequent investigation revealed that John Sanborn (DOB: 01/22/1967) was the aggressor in a domestic assault. Further investigation revealed Sanborn was operating a motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicating liquors, with a suspended driver’s license and violated conditions of release. Sanborn was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Albans Barracks for processing. Sanborn was issued a citation to appear in Grand Isle Criminal Court on 4/1/21 at 0830 hours for the above charge.

 

