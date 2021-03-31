St. Albans Barracks//Domestic Assault, DUI, VCOR, DLS
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
Domestic Assault, DUI, Violation of Conditions of Release, DLS
CASE#: 21A201069
TROOPER: Dylan LaMere
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 03/31/2021/0102 hours
STREET: Greenwoods Road
TOWN: Alburg, Vermont
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Alburg Springs Road
ACCUSED: John Paul Sanborn AGE: 54 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Alburg, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
On March 31, 2021 at approximately 0015 hours the Vermont State Police responded to a family fight in the town of Alburg, VT. Subsequent investigation revealed that John Sanborn (DOB: 01/22/1967) was the aggressor in a domestic assault. Further investigation revealed Sanborn was operating a motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicating liquors, with a suspended driver’s license and violated conditions of release. Sanborn was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Albans Barracks for processing. Sanborn was issued a citation to appear in Grand Isle Criminal Court on 4/1/21 at 0830 hours for the above charge.