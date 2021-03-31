St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI Drugs, DLS, False Info

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A401353

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Domonique Figueroa

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802.748.3111

DATE/TIME: 03/30/2021 at 2315 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: P&H Truck Stop in Newbury, VT

VIOLATION: DUI Drugs, False Reports to a Law Enforcement Officer, Criminal DLS

ACCUSED: Anthony Daisey Jr.

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colchester, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers were advised of a

suspicious male at the P&H Truck Stop in Newbury. Upon arrival, Troopers found

Anthony Daisey Jr. (age 32) asleep in his vehicle at the gas pumps. While

speaking with Daisey, he displayed signs of impairment and was subsequently

arrested for suspicion of DUI drugs. Daisey also had a criminally suspended

license and provided false information to law enforcement. Daisey was released

on a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/16/2021 at 0830 hours

COURT: Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.