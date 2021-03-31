St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI Drugs, DLS, False Info
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A401353
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Domonique Figueroa
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802.748.3111
DATE/TIME: 03/30/2021 at 2315 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: P&H Truck Stop in Newbury, VT
VIOLATION: DUI Drugs, False Reports to a Law Enforcement Officer, Criminal DLS
ACCUSED: Anthony Daisey Jr.
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colchester, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers were advised of a
suspicious male at the P&H Truck Stop in Newbury. Upon arrival, Troopers found
Anthony Daisey Jr. (age 32) asleep in his vehicle at the gas pumps. While
speaking with Daisey, he displayed signs of impairment and was subsequently
arrested for suspicion of DUI drugs. Daisey also had a criminally suspended
license and provided false information to law enforcement. Daisey was released
on a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/16/2021 at 0830 hours
COURT: Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.