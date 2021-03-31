Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 853 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,715 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI Drugs, DLS, False Info

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A401353

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Domonique Figueroa                            

STATION:   St. Johnsbury                  

CONTACT#: 802.748.3111

 

DATE/TIME: 03/30/2021 at 2315 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: P&H Truck Stop in Newbury, VT

VIOLATION: DUI Drugs, False Reports to a Law Enforcement Officer, Criminal DLS

 

ACCUSED: Anthony Daisey Jr.                                              

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colchester, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers were advised of a

suspicious male at the P&H Truck Stop in Newbury. Upon arrival, Troopers found

Anthony Daisey Jr. (age 32) asleep in his vehicle at the gas pumps. While

speaking with Daisey, he displayed signs of impairment and was subsequently

arrested for suspicion of DUI drugs. Daisey also had a criminally suspended

license and provided false information to law enforcement. Daisey was released

on a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/16/2021 at 0830 hours           

COURT: Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI Drugs, DLS, False Info

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.