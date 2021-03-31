XtremeLabs and Wiley Publish New AWS Lab Bundles

XtremeLabs LLC - Digital IT experiential learning platform

XtremeLabs Continues Partnership with Wiley to Create Hands-On Labs for AWS Titles

We are especially excited about the AWS study guides and lab bundles being adopted by some of the largest academic institutions as part of their cloud skills curriculum.” — Judy Zhang, Product Manager, XtremeLabs LLC

MCLEAN, VIRGINIA, USA, March 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- XtremeLabs LLC, an award-winning creator of digital hands-on learning labs announced the availability of two new titles under the Wiley Sybex label with bundled online labs.

-AWS Certified Data Analytics Study Guide with Online Labs: Specialty DAS-C01 Exam (ISBN: 978-1-119-81945-5) prepares students and professionals for the AWS Data Analytics DAS-C01 certification exam. The bundled labs provide students with over 75 hands on exercises.

-AWS Certified Solutions Architect Study Guide with Online Labs: Associate SAA-C02 Exam, 3rd Edition (ISBN: 978-1-119-81947-9) is the newest edition of the Solutions Architect bundle that helps prepare for the AWS Solutions Architect SAA-C02 Exam. The bundled labs provide students with over 14 modules of hands exercises.

In July 2020, XtremeLabs partnered to release three titles that included a Wiley Sybex AWS book along with access to XtremeLabs custom learning labs. The three titles included:

-AWS Certified Solutions Architect (ISBN: 978-1-119-75612-5)

-AWS Certified SysOps Administrator (ISBN 978-1-119-75669-9)

-AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner (ISBN 978-1-119-75670-5)

“Since last summer, learners have launched thousands of labs to develop and practice AWS skills,” said Judy Zhang, Product Manager at XtremeLabs. “We are especially excited about the AWS study guides with online lab bundles being adopted by some of the largest academic institutions as part of their cloud skills curriculum."

XtremeLabs was awarded the 2020 Platinum Learning Impact Award by the IMS Global Learning Consortium, demonstrating innovation in the education industry for its Digital Hands on Learning Labs in partnership with the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology’s FAST Track IT Programs.. XtremeLabs has also been a recipient of Training Industry Watch List of Training Delivery companies and received 4 IBA Stevie Awards in the Workforce Readiness and Computer Products category.

ABOUT XTREMELABS, LLC

XtremeLabs provides technology products and services to support employability, workforce development and training. XtremeLabs provides hands-on labs for training, examinations and certifications. XtremeLabs has over 12000 hands-on labs that cover subjects such as coding, security, data science, machine learning, networking. and other technologies. For more information you can visit our website at https://www.xtremelabs.io.