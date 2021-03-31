Truth & Liberty Coalition Opposes the “For the People Act of 2021”
This bill is very, very dangerous. It is, in my view, the greatest threat to the American republic in my lifetime.”WOODLAND PARK, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The so-called “For the People Act” (S 1, 2021) is probably one of the most dangerous pieces of legislation in American history, according to Richard Harris, executive director, Truth & Liberty Coalition.
“Instead of the ‘For the People Act,’ it should be called the ‘One-Party Takeover of American Government Act,’” Harris said.
According to The Heritage Foundation, the bill – passed in the Democrat-controlled House (HR 1, 2021) and currently in the Senate – would federalize and micromanage the election process administered by states. “It would impose unnecessary, unwise, and unconstitutional mandates on states and reverse the decentralization of the American election process—which is essential to the protection of our liberty and freedom,” according to The Heritage Foundation.
Established in 2019 by Andrew Wommack and other Christian leaders, the Truth & Liberty Coalition offers a variety of programs, tools and resources to be able to focus on conservatism in the United States.
“Educating people of faith to engage in public affairs is important for maintaining biblical values in our society,” said Harris
“We find often that churchgoers and pastors don’t know where to start,” said Harris. “Our goal is to educate audiences and connect with resources and groups across the nation to help them impact their own spheres of influence.”
The “For the People Act of 2021” would automatically register countless people who are actually not citizens and enable overt fraud by hackers and cybercriminals, Harris said.
In addition, the bill would:
• Require states to allow felons to vote.
• Require states to register 16- and 17-year-olds to vote.
• Prohibit checking government records to make sure non-citizens aren’t voting.
• Require states to let people register to vote on election day (making it almost impossible to verify citizenship and prevent double voting).
• Prohibit state laws requiring people to show an ID before voting.
• Prohibit any inquiry regarding a person’s legal status to vote.
• Require states to allow “ballot harvesting” (where someone can collect ballots from others and turn them in) – even by candidates and others working in campaigns.
“This bill is very, very dangerous. It is, in my view, the greatest threat to the American republic in my lifetime,” Harris said.
About the Truth & Liberty Coalition:
Visit the Resource Center for great practical resources for standing for truth in the public square and learn about becoming a member.
About Andrew Wommack:
Andrew Wommack is president and founder of the Truth & Liberty Coalition, Andrew Wommack Ministries, and Charis Bible College. He and other Christian leaders established the Truth & Liberty Coalition to educate, unify, and mobilize believers in Jesus Christ to affect the reformation of nations through the seven mountains of cultural influence. Since 1968, he has taught God’s Word with clarity and simplicity, emphasizing the unconditional love and grace of God. His vision is to spread the Gospel as far and deep as possible through his daily Gospel Truth television and radio programs, broadcast nationally and internationally, as well as through GospelTruth.TV, his internet television network.
About Executive Director Richard Harris:
Richard Harris graduated from the Charis Bible College School of Ministry in 2015. Before coming to Charis, he earned a degree in political science from Oklahoma State University in 1987, and a Juris Doctorate degree from Cornell Law School in 1994, magna cum laude. He practiced law at all levels of state and federal courts for 20 years, including a case before the United States Supreme Court. Richard served for several years as the legal counsel for the Oklahoma Conservative Political Action Committee.
