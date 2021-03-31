COURAGE IGENE SET TO COMMENCE INT'L GATHERING OF EAGLES CONFERENCE 2021
COURAGE IGENE HOSTS PREMIERE HIGHLY ANTICIPATED CONFERENCE LIKE NO OTHER!
The desire to achieve a set goal that brings joy to people in the community is synonymous with some people. Respected Courage Igene, the United States based Apostle appears to be one of them.
A celebrated man with several astonishing achievement to his credit, he is not relenting in his drive for more success.
He is set for something more innovative as he is organising a World Premiere Conference called "International Gathering Of Eagles Conference 2021" with the theme " Grace & Glory" quoting from the Holy Scripture, says 'The Lord will give Grace and Glory' (Psalm 84:11).
Apostle Courage Igene who is the lead pastor incharge of All Nations Church said it will be a '7 Incredible Nights Of Grace & Glory'. He reiterated that its a must attend program as God will come down in a mighty way through his servants to bless every participant.
Billed to commence on Monday May 10th- Sunday 16th 2021. It will also include morning sessions like Training and Impartation Session for Ministers and Church Workers. At the Church auditorium, All Nations Church, 1323, Columbia drive, Suite 315, Richardson Tx 75081.
Though its an annual Conference but this year International Gathering of Eagles Conference promises to be significant, superlative and innovative with lots of benefit like no other.
The Conference would be featuring some notable personalities as guest ministers whom the Lord has used to project the program, the likes of
Rev Cleveth Samuel, Pastor Grace Ashu, Prophetess Beverly Anike, Bishop Thomas Ridgney, Dr Kevin Hull, Pastor Gedeon Guidi.
While the Worship Psalmists are Psalmist Shalonda, Psalmist Wildine, Min. Ryan Horton, Pastor Betty Johnson, Psalmist Deborah, Mission to Mime Dance Ministry, And All Nations Mass Choir, among all, while Apostle Courage Igene remains the Chief Host.
