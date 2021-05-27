Nebraska US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Recommends Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste to Ensure a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Nebraska Receives the Best Compensation-It Might Exceed $1,000,0000

"We have endorsed, and we recommend attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste to assist a Navy Veteran in Nebraska with compensation if they have just learned they have mesothelioma.” — Nebraska US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

OMAHA, NEBRASKA , USA, May 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the Nebraska US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate, "We have endorsed, and we recommend attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste to assist a Navy Veteran in Nebraska who has just learned they have mesothelioma from their physician. Mesothelioma compensation for a Navy Veteran with this rare cancer might exceed a million dollars depending on how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos as Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste is always happy to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303. The average age for a person with mesothelioma in the United States is 72 years old and most people like this had their exposure to asbestos prior to 1982.

"Most Navy Veterans who develop mesothelioma had their primary exposure to asbestos on a navy ship, submarine or while their ship or submarine was undergoing repairs at a shipyard. A Navy Veteran's exposure to asbestos at a shipyard might have been extreme. If the person we have just described sounds like your husband or dad, and he has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma-or suspected mesothelioma please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste to get your specific questions about mesothelioma compensation answered. For direct access to attorney attorney Erik Karst please call 800-714-0303 anytime. We think you will be glad you did." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Nebraska US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate offers their free services to US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Omaha, Lincoln, Bellevue, Grand Island, Kearney, Fremont, North Platte or anywhere in Nebraska. https://Nebraska.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Nebraska the Nebraska US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

Creighton University Medical Center Omaha, Nebraska: https://www.chihealth.com/en/location-search/creighton-bergan.html.

University of Nebraska Medical Center Eppley Cancer Center Omaha, Nebraska: www.unmc.edu/cancercenter

About one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy. Before a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family retain the services of a lawyer or law firm, they are urged to call the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate anytime at 800-714-0303. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However-Mesothelioma happens with people in Nebraska-especially to US Navy Veterans. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma