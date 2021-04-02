CellCore Biosciences Increases Bottle Size of Minerals Product
CT-Minerals Is Now Larger Without a Large Price IncreaseMERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CellCore Biosciences, a health company, has increased the size of its mineral product, CT-Minerals. The bottle containing the tincture has been upgraded from 2 ounces to 4 ounces. There is only an 11% price increase for 200% more product.
CT-Minerals consists of 69 naturally-occurring, plant-derived minerals along with multiple amino acids. It is designed to support detoxification and energy production at the cellular level. It comes in tincture form to facilitate quick and systemic absorption into the body, as well as give each individual maximum control over dosing.
Dr. Jay Davidson, co-founder of CellCore Biosciences, explains, “Because of our core value ‘People First,’ we are always looking for ways to innovate our manufacturing process. This led us to drastically increase the amount of CT-Minerals produced with minimal increase in cost. We hope this will enable our practitioners to more efficiently help their patients work toward full body wellness.”
CellCore Biosciences first released CT-Minerals in 2018. Individuals can take this product by itself, or as part of the first four phases of the CellCore Biosciences Comprehensive Protocol. To become a CellCore practitioner and access this and other products, go here.
About CellCore Biosciences: CellCore Biosciences is a wellness company that believes a “healthy microbiome is a healthy you.” This starts with opening drainage pathways, supporting energy at the mitochondrial level, and detoxing unwanted substances. Their core values are front and center in the company mission: “Creating solutions that work is what we do. Restoring hope and health is who we are.”
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Shawnda Huffman, Director of Public Relations for CellCore Biosciences, at 740-649-5433 or shawnda.huffman@cellcorebiosciences.com.
Shawnda Huffman
CellCore Biosciences
email us here