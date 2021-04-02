Microbe Formulas Increases Bottle Size of BioActive Carbon Minerals Product

Microbe Formulas: Meridian, Idaho

Larger Bottle Without a Large Price Increase

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Microbe Formulas, a health company, has increased the size of its mineral product, BioActive Carbon Minerals. The bottle containing the tincture has been upgraded from 2 ounces to 4 ounces. There is only an 11% price increase for 200% more product.

BioActive Carbon Minerals consists of 69 naturally-occurring, plant-derived minerals, along with multiple amino acids. It is designed to support detoxification and energy production at the cellular level. It comes in tincture form to facilitate quick and systemic absorption into the body, as well as give each individual maximum control over dosing.

Ryan Riley, CEO of Microbe Formulas, explains, “One of our core values here at Microbe Formulas is ‘People First.’ With that in mind, we are constantly looking for ways to innovate our manufacturing process to benefit our customers. This led us to a method of production that significantly increases the amount of BioActive Carbon Minerals produced with minimal cost increase. We hope this will assist our customers in moving toward full body wellness.”

Microbe Formulas first released BioActive Carbon Minerals in 2018. Individuals can take this product by itself, or as part of Step 1 and Step 4 of the Microbe Formulas Foundational Protocol.

About Microbe Formulas: Microbe Formulas is a wellness company that believes a “healthy microbiome is a healthy you.” This starts with opening drainage pathways, supporting energy at the mitochondrial level, and detoxing unwanted substances. Their core values are front and center in the company mission: “Creating solutions that work is what we do. Restoring hope and health is who we are.”

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Shawnda Huffman, Director of Public Relations for Microbe Formulas, at 740-649-5433 or shawnda.huffman@microbeformulas.com.