Planet Achieves Microsoft Advanced Specialization for Windows Server and SQL Server Migration to Microsoft Azure
Planet Technologies has achieved the Microsoft Partner Advanced Specialization for Windows Server and SQL Server Migration to Microsoft Azure.GERMANTOWN, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Planet Technologies has achieved the Microsoft Partner Advanced Specialization for Windows Server and SQL Server Migration to Microsoft Azure. This accomplishment validates Planet’s expertise in working with customers to migrate and transform complete data center workloads of applications and data platforms to the modern cloud.
“We view this advanced specialization as a confirmation of our standardized process and execution model that is helping customers every day across the United States operationalize a secure and robust cloud infrastructure. Planet’s migration, application modernization, data estate, and managed services portfolio bring end-to-end Microsoft knowledge,” says Steve Winter, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Delivery, Planet Technologies.
In what is extremely rare in the Microsoft ecosystem, Planet has also attained Microsoft Advanced Specializations in Identity and Access Management, Threat Protection and Adoption, Change Management and Calling for Microsoft Teams in addition to 14 Microsoft Gold Competencies (Security, Project and Portfolio Management, Small and Mid-Market Cloud Solutions, Messaging, Data Center, Data Analytics, Cloud Productivity, Cloud Platform, Collaboration and Content, Enterprise Mobility Management, Data Platform, Windows and Devices, Application Integration and Application Integration).
Planet Technologies CTO, Andrew Kagan, adds, “Our current list of Microsoft Advanced Specializations, with more on the way, is a clear indication of just how unique and complete our Planet services portfolio and experience truly are. You add this to a long list of Microsoft Gold Competencies and it’s easy to see that Planet stands apart from other IT services companies and Microsoft partners.”
About Planet Technologies
Launched in 1997, Planet Technologies is the leading provider of Microsoft consulting services across the United States. With a strong presence in the public sector, Planet also supports education, health and commercial organizations. We are in the business of trust and most of our clients are repeat customers - our greatest achievement. Planet has been awarded Microsoft Cloud Partner of the Year, Azure Security Partner of the Year, Federal Partner of the Year, State and Local Government Partner of the Year, and Windows Partner of the Year.
