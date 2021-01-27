Planet Locks Down Even Greater Security Certifications with CMMC-AB RPO
Planet Technologies is proud to announce their new status as a CMMC-AB RPO (Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification, Registered Provider Organization).GERMANTOWN, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Planet Technologies is proud to announce their new status as a CMMC-AB RPO (Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification Accreditation Body, Registered Provider Organization). This achievement is a welcome addition to their long and growing list of security awards and certifications.
Additionally, Planet’s Chief Technology Officer, Andrew Kagan received his CMMC-RP (Registered Practitioner) Certification. Registered Practitioners are vital to an organization’s RPO status. Kagan says, “Planet Technologies is excited to become a Registered Provider Organization with CMMC-AB. Earning and keeping the trust of our customers is paramount. This qualification confirms both our commitment to security and excellence and our dedication to serving the needs of our customers. Planet’s RPO status gives us the unique ability to position our customers for their own success in the CMMC ecosystem.”
According to the National Accreditation Board, CMMC-AB is an independent accreditation body “responsible for establishing, managing, controlling, and administering the CMMC assessment, certification, training, and accreditation processes for the Department of Defense (DoD) supply chain.” Planet Technologies’ new RPO status demonstrates an in-depth understanding of the CMMC processes and standards and strict adherence to the CMMC-AB's Code of Professional Conduct. It allows the company to provide advice, recommendations, and consultation to its customers as they seek their own CMMC-AB certifications.
About Planet Technologies
Launched in 1997, Planet Technologies is recognized as the leading provider of Microsoft consulting services across the United States. With a strong presence in the public sector, Planet also supports education, health, and commercial organizations. We are in the business of trust and most of our clients are repeat customers - our greatest achievement. Planet has been awarded Microsoft Cloud Partner of the Year, Security Partner of the Year, Federal Partner of the Year, State and Local Government Partner of the Year, and Windows Partner of the Year. With 14 Microsoft Gold Competencies, there are very few partners in the world that can claim equivalent expertise and industry knowledge.
