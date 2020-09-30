Dominating Microsoft Partner Ecosystem: Planet Achieves Microsoft Advanced Specialization in Adoption & Change Mngmnt
Planet achieves Advanced Specialization in Adoption & Change Mngmnt. Microsoft indicates this level of achievement is rare among Microsoft Partners worldwide.GERMANTOWN, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
With 14 Microsoft Gold competencies, Planet just backed this up with an Advanced Specialization in Adoption and Change Management from Microsoft Corporation. Microsoft indicates that this level of achievement is extremely rare among Microsoft Partners worldwide.
“Our clients benefit from our skilled approach to cloud technology rollouts which include the process of measuring success through adoption and use. We invested in this approach years ago and COVID has magnified the necessity of rapid adoption coupled with targeted learning. It is exciting for us to have our unique approach and skills validated by Microsoft,” says Jennifer Mason, Vice President Workforce Transformation and Learning, Planet Technologies.
Planet is delivering for clients across the country during the pandemic with Teams and Azure cloud modernization efforts for applications and datacenter workloads. Bolstered through the creation of Planet’s Evolve 365 business unit four years ago whose single focus is customer success through learning, measuring, and organizational development, Planet’s OCM and Adoption support model has proven to be an essential part of any technology modernization effort.
About Planet Technologies:
Launched in 1997, Planet Technologies is the leading provider of Microsoft consulting services across the United States. With a strong presence in the public sector, Planet also supports education, health and commercial organizations. We are in the business of trust and most of our clients are repeat customers - our greatest achievement. Planet has been awarded Microsoft Cloud Partner of the Year, Security Partner of the Year, Federal Partner of the Year, State and Local Government Partner of the Year, and Windows Partner of the Year.
Andy Och
Planet Technologies
+1 301-721-0100
