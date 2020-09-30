Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 919 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,997 in the last 365 days.

Dominating Microsoft Partner Ecosystem: Planet Achieves Microsoft Advanced Specialization in Adoption & Change Mngmnt

Planet Technologies Logo

Planet Technologies Logo

Planet achieves Advanced Specialization in Adoption & Change Mngmnt. Microsoft indicates this level of achievement is rare among Microsoft Partners worldwide.

GERMANTOWN, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

With 14 Microsoft Gold competencies, Planet just backed this up with an Advanced Specialization in Adoption and Change Management from Microsoft Corporation. Microsoft indicates that this level of achievement is extremely rare among Microsoft Partners worldwide.

“Our clients benefit from our skilled approach to cloud technology rollouts which include the process of measuring success through adoption and use. We invested in this approach years ago and COVID has magnified the necessity of rapid adoption coupled with targeted learning. It is exciting for us to have our unique approach and skills validated by Microsoft,” says Jennifer Mason, Vice President Workforce Transformation and Learning, Planet Technologies.

Planet is delivering for clients across the country during the pandemic with Teams and Azure cloud modernization efforts for applications and datacenter workloads. Bolstered through the creation of Planet’s Evolve 365 business unit four years ago whose single focus is customer success through learning, measuring, and organizational development, Planet’s OCM and Adoption support model has proven to be an essential part of any technology modernization effort.

About Planet Technologies:
Launched in 1997, Planet Technologies is the leading provider of Microsoft consulting services across the United States. With a strong presence in the public sector, Planet also supports education, health and commercial organizations. We are in the business of trust and most of our clients are repeat customers - our greatest achievement. Planet has been awarded Microsoft Cloud Partner of the Year, Security Partner of the Year, Federal Partner of the Year, State and Local Government Partner of the Year, and Windows Partner of the Year.

Andy Och
Planet Technologies
+1 301-721-0100
email us here

You just read:

Dominating Microsoft Partner Ecosystem: Planet Achieves Microsoft Advanced Specialization in Adoption & Change Mngmnt

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.