AnalyticsIQ Hires Marshall to Lead B2B Data Business Growth
Curtis Marshall Will Spearhead Strategic Partnerships for BusinessCore DatabaseATLANTA, GA, USA, March 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AnalyticsIQ, a leading marketing and analytics data innovator, is excited to announce that Curtis Marshall has joined the team as SVP of Business Data Partnerships.
Marshall brings with him over twenty years of B2B marketing data expertise. He has worked with brands across verticals, especially leading Fortune 500 insurance and financial services companies. At AnalyticsIQ, Marshall will leverage his in-depth industry experience to spearhead the company’s partnership and go to market strategy for its B2B data offering, BusinessCore.
“I couldn’t be more excited to join the team at AnalyticsIQ. I love to solve problems with data. And that’s exactly what this company does everyday through its incredibly unique approach to building data,” states Marshall. “AnalyticsIQ’s ability to connect an individual’s personal and professional attributes for a true 360 degree persona is a total game changer. I am passionate about growing strategic partnerships to increase traction of our incredible linkage capabilities.”
In his role prior to joining AnalyticsIQ, Marshall was responsible for growing multiple sales organizations, leading go-to-market strategies and managing multi-million dollar annual sales budgets. His accolades include multiple sales awards for consistent quota exceeding performance.
“Curtis is not only an incredible professional, but he is also committed to improving the community around him,” comments Dave Kelly, CEO of AnalyticsIQ. “Outside of the office, he is a leader in nonprofits focused on initiatives like urban revitalization and improving quality of life for minorities. These qualities are what we look for in AnalyticsIQ employees and I couldn’t be more excited for Curtis to leverage his passionate personality to drive forward our B2B data business,” adds Kelly.
To connect with the AnalyticsIQ team and learn more about BusinessCore including its unique linkage capabilities, visit https://analytics-iq.com/businesscore/.
About AnalyticsIQ
AnalyticsIQ is a leading predictive analytics and consumer and business marketing data innovator. We are the first data company to consistently blend cognitive psychology with sophisticated data science to help marketers understand how and why consumers make decisions. Our accurate and comprehensive PeopleCore consumer database provides unrivaled insights to advertisers, agencies and technology providers.
For B2B marketers, the BusinessCore database delivers rich insights on both businesses and individual professionals. With connectivity to our PeopleCore database, AnalyticsIQ provides the unique ability to connect individual consumer marketing attributes to professional insights. Our data helps brands fuel personalized experiences across channels including direct mail, email, online, mobile and TV. Headquartered in Atlanta and recently named one of Georgia’s Top 10 most innovative companies, AnalyticsIQ’s team of data analysts, scientists, and cognitive psychologists have over 100 years of collective analytical experience and expertise. For more information, visit www.analytics-iq.com and follow us on Twitter @AnalyticsIQ.
