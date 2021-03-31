Liongard Announces Partnership with The 20
Companies see future of MSP growth in standardization, scalability
Liongard’s trusted platform enables MSPs to have greater visibility into how their systems are managed. With its capabilities, the solution gives our members a competitive edge.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liongard, an automation platform for managed services providers (MSPs), today announced a new partnership with The 20, a business development group for MSPs. Through the agreement, The 20’s partners now have access to Liongard’s platform, which enables MSPs to automatically document, audit and secure their clients’ systems from cloud and network to on-premise environments and beyond as they keep pace with ever-changing IT requirements.
“To keep pace with constantly evolving IT requirements, we are excited to offer Liongard to MSPs,” said Tim Conkle, CEO of The 20. “Liongard’s trusted platform enables MSPs to have greater visibility into how their systems are managed. With its capabilities, the solution gives our members a competitive edge.”
Benefits of Liongard
The Liongard platform features trusted, automated documentation with Inspectors and Integrations to track historical changes and keep all documentation up to date to save time and increase productivity for MSPs.
Custom, Actionable Alerts eliminate reactive responses so MSPs can stay ahead of issues.
Robust Reporting features the historical configuration data and can be exported and shared in 1-click for easy customer reports.
Unified Visibility delivered across the stack by mission critical Inspectors pulling data from more than 50 systems, and a growing number of Integrations, including Hudu, AutoTask, ITGlue, Connectwise and Kaseya BMS.
“We are thrilled to partner with The 20,” said Casey Higgins, Director of Channel and Alliances at Liongard. “Both of our companies believe standardization can help secure and scale MSPs, and I’m excited for the growth opportunities this provides for our industry.”
For more information about Liongard, visit liongard.com or request a demo.
About Liongard
Named Houston’s fastest-growing company of 2020, Liongard has defined a new segment focused on unified visibility through automated data aggregation. With automated discovery, Actionable Alerts, documentation and rich reporting capabilities, Liongard unleashes MSP teams to operate at 10x, optimizing their resources and more effectively serving their clients. Known for their user-centric design and constant innovation, Liongard is setting a new precedent for MSP vendors. Their platform’s nimble implementation enables teams to integrate automated documentation into their existing workflows for faster insight across all managed systems. To learn more or to request a free demo, visit liongard.com.
About The 20
The 20 The 20 is an exclusive business development group for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) aimed at dominating and revolutionizing the IT industry with its standardized all-in-one approach. The 20’s robust RMM, PSA, and documentation platform ensures superior service for its MSPs’ clients utilizing their completely US-based Help Desk and Network Operations Center. Extending beyond world-class tools and processes, The 20 touts a proven sales model, a community of industry-leaders, and ultimate scalability. For more information, visit: https://www.the20.com.
Andie Rice-Tanner
Liongard
