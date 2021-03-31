Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 815 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,640 in the last 365 days.

RapidValue Achieves AWS Immersion Day Partner Status

AWS Immersion Day can be customized to our customers’ business goals and with the help of hands-on workshops, we can help companies unfamiliar with AWS services, to quickly evaluate its benefits.”
— Kiran Elengickal, Cloud Alliance Lead, RapidValue
PLEASANTON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RapidValue Solutions, a leading digital product engineering firm, announced today that it is now a recognized Immersion Day Partner. Achieving the AWS Immersion Day Partner status resulted from RapidValue's demonstrated AWS expertise through a combination of customer success stories, technical certifications, and training program investments.

The AWS Immersion Day workshops provide a full day of hands-on AWS Cloud training, delivered virtually or in-person to organizations wanting to move to the cloud or who would like to understand and learn more about AWS-specific services. These workshops are run by qualified APN Immersion Day practitioners.

When asked more about the AWS Immersion Day, Kiran Elengickal, Director of Business Development & Cloud Alliance Lead, RapidValue, remarked, “The AWS Immersion Day workshops can be customized to our customers’ business goals and with the help of hands-on workshops, we can help companies unfamiliar with AWS services, to quickly evaluate the benefits and the best ways to use them. Beyond hands-on training, our certified AWS Cloud experts can answer the questions you want to know and share with you our first-hand experience in the field.”

Some of the key tracks of these workshops include General AWS Tools & Technologies, AWS Cloud Migration, Serverless Cloud Architecture, Microsoft Workloads on AWS, Continuous Delivery with AWS DevOps, etc. By the end of the Immersion Day workshop, customers will be able to evaluate multiple use cases and walk away with a better understanding of AWS architecture, and best practices for building scalable Native Cloud applications using AWS services.

Click here to learn more about RapidValue's AWS Immersion Day offering.

RapidValue has extensive expertise in AWS services and solutions, helping enterprises leverage broad services provided by the AWS Cloud platform to achieve their business and IT objectives. From modernizing legacy systems to developing enterprise and customer-focused Cloud & Mobile applications, RapidValue helps businesses across industries build scalable solutions powered by Agile & DevOps processes.


About RapidValue

RapidValue is a global leader in providing digital product engineering solutions including Mobility, Cloud, Omni-channel, IoT, AI, and RPA to enterprises worldwide. RapidValue offers its digital services to the world's top brands, Fortune 1000 companies, and innovative emerging start-ups. With offices in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and India and operations spread across the Middle-East, Europe and Canada, RapidValue delivers enterprise services and solutions across various industry verticals.
For more information, visit www.rapidvaluesolutions.com

Supratim Chakraborty
RapidValue Solutions
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

RapidValue Cloud Consulting Workshop

You just read:

RapidValue Achieves AWS Immersion Day Partner Status

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, International Organizations, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.