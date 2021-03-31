RapidValue Achieves AWS Immersion Day Partner Status
AWS Immersion Day can be customized to our customers’ business goals and with the help of hands-on workshops, we can help companies unfamiliar with AWS services, to quickly evaluate its benefits.”PLEASANTON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RapidValue Solutions, a leading digital product engineering firm, announced today that it is now a recognized Immersion Day Partner. Achieving the AWS Immersion Day Partner status resulted from RapidValue's demonstrated AWS expertise through a combination of customer success stories, technical certifications, and training program investments.
— Kiran Elengickal, Cloud Alliance Lead, RapidValue
The AWS Immersion Day workshops provide a full day of hands-on AWS Cloud training, delivered virtually or in-person to organizations wanting to move to the cloud or who would like to understand and learn more about AWS-specific services. These workshops are run by qualified APN Immersion Day practitioners.
When asked more about the AWS Immersion Day, Kiran Elengickal, Director of Business Development & Cloud Alliance Lead, RapidValue, remarked, “The AWS Immersion Day workshops can be customized to our customers’ business goals and with the help of hands-on workshops, we can help companies unfamiliar with AWS services, to quickly evaluate the benefits and the best ways to use them. Beyond hands-on training, our certified AWS Cloud experts can answer the questions you want to know and share with you our first-hand experience in the field.”
Some of the key tracks of these workshops include General AWS Tools & Technologies, AWS Cloud Migration, Serverless Cloud Architecture, Microsoft Workloads on AWS, Continuous Delivery with AWS DevOps, etc. By the end of the Immersion Day workshop, customers will be able to evaluate multiple use cases and walk away with a better understanding of AWS architecture, and best practices for building scalable Native Cloud applications using AWS services.
Click here to learn more about RapidValue's AWS Immersion Day offering.
RapidValue has extensive expertise in AWS services and solutions, helping enterprises leverage broad services provided by the AWS Cloud platform to achieve their business and IT objectives. From modernizing legacy systems to developing enterprise and customer-focused Cloud & Mobile applications, RapidValue helps businesses across industries build scalable solutions powered by Agile & DevOps processes.
About RapidValue
RapidValue is a global leader in providing digital product engineering solutions including Mobility, Cloud, Omni-channel, IoT, AI, and RPA to enterprises worldwide. RapidValue offers its digital services to the world's top brands, Fortune 1000 companies, and innovative emerging start-ups. With offices in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and India and operations spread across the Middle-East, Europe and Canada, RapidValue delivers enterprise services and solutions across various industry verticals.
For more information, visit www.rapidvaluesolutions.com
Supratim Chakraborty
RapidValue Solutions
RapidValue Cloud Consulting Workshop