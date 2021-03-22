RapidValue Certified as a Great Place to Work for the Second Year in a Row
It is definitely a matter of great pride to have been certified as a great place to work for the second consecutive year.”KOCHI, KERALA, INDIA, March 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RapidValue, a leading provider of digital product engineering services and solutions, has once again been recognized as a Great Place to Work in the Information Technology industry in the mid-size organization category. Great Place to Work® Institute’s methodology is recognized as rigorous and objective and is considered the gold standard for defining great workplaces across business, academia, and government organizations.
— Rajesh Padinjaremadam, CEO, RapidValue
Even as they shifted their operations to the work from home setup due to the pandemic, the organization succeeded in making the transition as seamless as possible and continues to implement its employee-first practices. The company also shifted its hiring and onboarding process online to ensure the safety of the new joiners and its existing associates. In addition to ensuring employee safety, RapidValue also ensured job safety and customer satisfaction.
“It is definitely a matter of great pride to have been certified as a great place to work for the second consecutive year. We have always been in the pursuit of building a healthy work culture, and to have our efforts recognized in this manner is very fulfilling. I would like to thank the entire RapidValue family for their extraordinary professionalism and commitment, even amidst a pandemic. This recognition would not be possible without their continuous support in ensuring a great workplace experience,” says Rajesh Padinjaremadam, CEO, RapidValue.
“It is an honor to be recognized for building a high-trust and high-performance culture in our organization, especially during a time when businesses were navigating through uncharted waters. The organization has always strived to provide an environment that makes life easier for our associates and their families. Even during times like these, when we were not able to see face to face, we ensured that we remained connected virtually,” says Aravind Warrier, Director of Human Resources, RapidValue.
To enable associates to remain connected even while working remotely, the organization introduced quarterly virtual employee meets, online band performances, and multiple online employee engagement activities across the organization. RapidValue also organized virtual sessions for its associates, hosted by external subject matter experts. Understanding the importance of growing concerns regarding mental wellness, the organization introduced virtual counseling for its associates.
Every year, more than 10,000 organizations from over 60 countries partner with Great Place to Work® Institute for assessment, benchmarking, and planning actions to strengthen their workplace culture. Great Place to Work® Certification Program is the first step for an organization in its journey to build a High-Trust, High-Performance Culture™, and RapidValue has successfully accomplished this milestone, once again.
RapidValue has been featured here, in an exclusive section dedicated to Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations.
About Great Place to Work®
Great Place to Work® is the global authority on building, sustaining, and recognizing High-Trust, High-Performance Culture™. Great Place to Work® Institute has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over 30 years. They partner with more than 10,000 organizations every year around the world to help create and sustain a High-Trust, High-Performance Culture™. In India, Great Place to Work® recognizes organizations through the Great Place to Work® Certification and research-based annual lists of Best Workplaces.
For more details, visit www.greatplacetowork.in
About RapidValue Solutions
RapidValue is a global leader in providing digital product engineering solutions including Mobility, Cloud, Omni-channel, IoT, AI, and RPA to enterprises worldwide. RapidValue offers its digital services to the world’s top brands, Fortune 1000 companies, and innovative emerging start-ups. With offices in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and India and operations spread across the Middle-East, Europe, and Canada, RapidValue delivers enterprise services and solutions across various industry verticals.
For more details, visit www.rapidvaluesolutions.com
