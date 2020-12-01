RapidValue Wins Company of the Year Award at the Computing Rising Stars Awards 2020
The Rising Stars Awards recognizes companies that stand a cut above the rest for attracting, supporting, and retaining new talent in the IT industry.
RapidValue’s dedicated team has created and delivered initiatives that have won credibility for their value on a global basis.”PLEASANTON, CA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RapidValue Solutions, a global leader in digital product engineering services, emerged as the winner of the ‘Company of the Year’ award at the Computing Rising Stars Awards 2020. The award function that was held virtually on the 20th of November, due to the COVID-19 situation, recognized RapidValue for its employee-first approach and talent acquisition and retention initiatives.
— Judging Panel, Computing Rising Stars Awards
The Rising Stars Awards are held to recognize organizations that play a pivotal role in fostering and developing new talent in the IT industry. Boasting of a renowned judging panel of experts, the winners are decided based on innovation, relevance, and success. While presenting the award to RapidValue Solutions, the judging panel commented, “This category exists to recognize the companies that boast of a strong track record of purposefully attracting, supporting, and retaining new IT staff. RapidValue’s dedicated team has created and delivered initiatives that have won credibility for their value on a global basis. We love the idea of their L&D initiative titled ‘Influence’ and could see it bringing wider benefits to other organizations outside their own.”
RapidValue, a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization, has seamlessly shifted their operations to the work from home setup and has developed an efficient Business Continuity Plan for the same. Leveraging virtual hiring processes, RapidValue has successfully onboarded several employees and achieved project deliverables during the on-going pandemic.
Upon receiving the award, Rajesh Padinjaremadam, President & CEO, RapidValue, said, “Even amidst a global pandemic, our team has come up with various employee engagement and L&D initiatives that are tailored to meet the needs of the associates who are working from home. We are extremely grateful for this recognition that our initiatives have earned us in the form of the coveted ‘Company of the Year’ award at the Computing Rising Stars Awards 2020. It is recognition like these that keep motivating us to move forward in the path of providing a safe, inclusive, engaging, and continuously learning workplace while attracting top-notch talent into the IT space.”
Some of the key employee engagement initiatives that RapidValue started during COVID-19 include their virtual counseling sessions to promote mental health, online certification programs, and virtual sessions with experts from various walks of life. Additionally, the organization makes it a point to keep their employees engaged, through programs like virtual band performances, portfolio connects, virtual celebrations, and the like.
Commenting on the L&D initiatives of the organization, Aravind Warrier, Director of Human Resources, RapidValue, said, “Learning and Development have been a major area of focus at RapidValue, and the company has a team dedicated especially to oversee the growth of the employees through a well-defined plan. The L&D team has rolled out several award-winning initiatives to help the associates to build their networking and social skills while bridging the knowledge gap.”
Apart from these initiatives, the award also recognized the organization’s role in providing a platform for programmers and technology enthusiasts to transform their ideas into reality through their flagship event ‘Hackathon.’ The award that only recognizes organizations that do the most to develop new talent in the digital industry is a testament to RapidValue’s consistent efforts in implementing progressive employee-friendly strategies and providing a growth conducive environment.
About RapidValue
RapidValue is a global leader in providing digital product engineering solutions including Mobility, Cloud, Omni-channel, IoT, AI, and RPA to enterprises worldwide. RapidValue offers its digital services to the world’s top brands, Fortune 1000 companies, and innovative emerging start-ups. With offices in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and India and operations spread across the Middle-East, Europe, and Canada, RapidValue delivers enterprise services and solutions across various industry verticals.
About Computing
Computing is the UK's leading business technology information resource and a pioneering multimedia brand. The title has been established for nearly 40 years and extends across the widest portfolio of channels in its sector, covering online and mobile versions, news alerts, social media plus a broad range of high-calibre conferences, web seminars, blogs, video, and bespoke events. It also runs the most successful awards program in the UK IT industry.
