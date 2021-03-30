Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Glass) Offense in the Third District

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Glass) offense that occurred on Sunday, March 28, 2021, in the Third District.

 

At approximately 7:37 am, the suspect and the victim were involved in an argument in the 1200 block of 13th Street, Northwest. The suspect brandished a piece of glass and threatened the victim. The suspect fled the scene and assaulted another victim in the 1200 block of M Street, Northwest.  An officer observed the suspect assaulting the victim and apprehended the suspect. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services treated the victim on the scene for non-life threatening injuries.

 

On Sunday, March 28, 2021, 57 year-old Pamala Brown, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Felony Threats and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Glass).

