GoTen at Fair KWA to Empower Online Retailers to Simplify Dropshipping
GoTen, a professional dropshipping wholesale supplier under ZongTeng Group, was invited to participate in the 1st Cross Border E-commerce Trade Fair (Fair KWA).SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, April 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GoTen, a professional dropshipping wholesale supplier under ZongTeng Group, was invited to participate as a co-organizer for the first national-level Cross Border E-commerce Trade Fair (Fair KWA). It was a three-day event from March 18 to 20 held under the theme of “Link up All Cross-Border Areas, Build a New E-Commerce Ecology” at Fuzhou Strait International Conference & Exhibition Center.
This trade fair also aims to address the bottlenecks and pain points in cross-border trade due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Covering 72,000 square meters, it consists of 4 exhibition areas. About 2,363 companies participated in the fair, including 33 cross-border e-commerce platforms around the world, People's Daily reported. According to incomplete statistics by the organizing committee, the exhibition welcomed a total of 62,000 professional merchants in the field of cross-border e-commerce and reached a total turnover of more than 3.5 billion US dollars.
ZongTeng Group — Full-Fledged Supply Chain Service Unlocks More Opportunities
As one of the powerful exhibitors, ZongTeng Group, together with its subsidiaries that form a full-fledged supply chain network including GoTen Dropshipping Platform, GOODCANG, YunExpress, and KUA BEI presented to empower businesses to sharpen the competitive edge by providing better, safer and easier cross-border dropshipping services. During a visit to the exhibition, governor of Fujian Province, Mr. Wang Ning went to ZongTeng Group booth and conducted an in-depth discussion regarding the exhibition theme with Kabicy Wang, CEO of ZongTeng Group and Li Cong, vice president of ZongTeng Group.
On March 19th, ZongTeng Group organized a themed summit forum, "Gather Momentum & Break the Bottleneck to Win Most", and invited a number of big names to further explore cross-border development. Thousands of attendees got inspiration from such a collision of ideas. Li Cong, vice president of ZongTeng Group, also delivered a speech on "The New Stage of Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Industry under COVID-19". "Under the epidemic, cross-border logistics has been changing from three aspects-- Overseas warehouses accelerate the transformation of 'scalization, specialization, and inter-connected warehouse networks.' The form of 'parcel post' tends to develop into 'express post' with network management. The identity of air freight enterprise has gradually evolved from a transportation service provider to a logistics service provider."
GoTen Dropshipping Empowers Online Retailers to Seize the Niche Market
Backed by ZongTeng's supply chain resources, GoTen Dropshipping Platform is committed to offering superb dropshipping services from convenient & quality product selections, fast & free delivery to considerate and worry-free after-sales services. At the Cross Border E-commerce Trade Fair, GoTen showcased products strictly selected from the top 4 trending categories, Home & Garden, Toys & Instrument, Pet Supplies and Small Appliances. Many attendees poured into its booth, interested in dropshipping from GoTen. GoTen's staff were there to explain anything related to product selection, operation of online stores, inventory management, etc. and deeply analyzed potential new arrivals and trending products in 2021.
Under the impact of COVID-19, the sales volume of household products has soared and still keeps the momentum going as one of the most sought-after categories. Rattan sofas, computer desks, and dressing tables, for example, are predicted to become winning products to dropship.
Besides, after the explosive growth of demand for Home Appliances in 2020, the category still keeps the momentum going this year. Faced with such an opportunity, GoTen also displayed a series of premium items including food dehydrators and heat press transfer machines at the booth, helping sellers choose high-quality products more easily to improve customer satisfaction and boost online sales.
Move forward Together - Consolidate & Expand the Achievements in E-commerce
The three-day trade fair has come to a successful conclusion, and GoTen Dropshipping under ZongTeng continues to move forward with online retailers by strictly selecting profitable SKUs from reliable suppliers and expanding into more lucrative markets with overseas warehouses.
"Luckily, Fair KWA 2021 facilitates successful trading between exhibitors like us and attendees from different fields," said the Director of GoTen. "As a pioneer in the industry and an outstanding partner of global sellers, we are always committed to making dropshipping easy and promoting the upgrade of cross-border e-commerce."
