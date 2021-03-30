State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers-M21-5

For immediate release: March 30, 2021 (21-088)

Contact: Sharon Moysiuk, Communications 360-549-6471 Public inquiries: Health Systems Customer Service 360-236-4700

State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has revoked or suspended the licenses, certifications, or registrations of the following health care providers in our state. The department has also immediately suspended the credentials of people who have been prohibited from practicing in other states.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nurses, counselors). Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website. Questions about WMC disciplinary actions can be sent to media@wmc.wa.gov.

Information about health care providers is on the agency’s website. Click on “Look up a health care provider license” in the “How Do I?” section of the Department of Health home page (doh.wa.gov). The site includes information about a health care provider’s license status, the expiration and renewal date of their credential, disciplinary actions and copies of legal documents issued after July 1998. This information is also available by calling 360-236-4700. Consumers who think a health care provider acted unprofessionally are also encouraged to call and report their complaint.

Clallam County

In February 2021 the secretary of health suspended for at least two years the registered nursing assistant and certified nursing assistant credentials of Raina M. Anders (NA60838523, NC60931537), who possessed two cellular telephones that belonged to a client.

Clark County

In February 2021 the Physical Therapy Board suspended for at least three years the physical therapist credential of Michael Kent McQuivey (PT00005278), who improperly touched a patient.

Mason County

In February 2021 the Nursing Commission suspended for at least 24 months the registered nurse credential of Lindsey Jane Rooks (RN00154100). In 2018 Rooks was convicted of driving under the influence – heroin.

Snohomish County

In February 2021 the Nursing Assistant Program entered an agreement with registered nursing assistant Caroline Mahalath Achieng (NA60875180) that suspends her credential for at least five years. In 2020 the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services determined that Achieng financially exploited a vulnerable adult. Her placement on its long-term care abuse and neglect registry means Achieng can’t be employed in caring for or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults.

Spokane County

In February 2021 the secretary of health indefinitely suspended the registered nursing assistant and certified nursing assistant credentials of Dedrick Antonio Montgomery (NA60724036, NC60832475), who administered medication to a patient while his credentials were expired.

Thurston County

In February 2021 the Pharmacy Commission indefinitely suspended the pharmacist credential of Gloria A. Holseybrook (PH00011092). An Adult Protective Services report referred to Holseybrook as a vulnerable adult who is unable to care for herself.

Whatcom County

In February 2021 the secretary of health entered an agreement with registered nurse Mary Elizabeth Hancock (RN60325629) that suspends her credential for at least 18 months. Hancock had a sexual and romantic relationship with a patient.

Yakima County

In February 2021 the Nursing Assistant Program charged certified nursing assistant Jennifer Suzanne Taylor (NC10051366) with unprofessional conduct and immediately suspended her credential. In 2020 the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services, which determined that Taylor financially exploited a vulnerable adult, placed Taylor on its long-term care abuse and neglect registry. That prohibits Taylor from being employed in caring for or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults.